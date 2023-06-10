Stanley Cup Final Best Bets and Props for Golden Knights vs Panthers, Game 4

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

2023 Stanley Cup Final:

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers

Game 4, Best Bets and Props

We've got a series on our hands, y'all! The Golden Knights torched the Panthers in Games 1 and 2, winning by a combined score of 12-4. But the Cats clawed their way back with a gutsy overtime win in Game 3, setting up for a pivotal Game 4. Will the Golden Knights take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Vegas, or can the Panthers steal another one to knot things up at 2-2? Let's take a look at the best bets and props for Golden Knights vs, Panthers Game 4, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best NHL Bets and Props Tonight

The Golden Knights have looked like the better team for most of this series, and that's hard to argue. Games 1 and 2 were blowouts, and Vegas controlled play for much of Game 3. The Panthers needed a late goal by Matthew Tkachuk in the third period to send it to OT, and even had to kill a penalty to start the extra session. Sergei Bobrovsky looked pedestrian in the first two contests, but stood on his head in Game 3. Can the Cats find some more magic on home ice again tonight? That's been their MO all postseason. They haven't really blown anyone out, and they've gotten their wins from gutsy, clutch play in "be-a-hero" moments. The Knights have been balanced, consistent and deep. I think the books are taking advantage of the hype from Florida's Game 3 win by slating them as the slight favorite in this one. I like the Golden Knights as an even-money underdog.

Golden Knights ML +100

Carter Verhaeghe finally got on the scoresheet in Game 3 in a major way, tallying two points and the game-winner in overtime. The Panthers will need him to keep pressing if they're going to sneak out of this one with a win, so I expect him to be buzzing again.

Carter Verhaeghe (FLA) over 0.5 points -150

Vegas captain Mark Stone has been scintillating in this series. He's already got four points, but is making an impact off the scoresheet with his 200-foot lockdown style as well. Being in the Cup Final looks to have taken him to another level, and that's a level I want to bet on him playing at tonight, too.

Mark Stone (VGK) over 2.5 shots on goal -110

Chandler Stephenson is another Knights player who's been so noticeable in this series. I swear I hear his name called more than any other Vegas player, and that's saying something when Jack Eichel is playing at such an elite level and Jonathan Marchessault has 13 goals in his last 13 games. I like Stephenson to make some noise again tonight.

Chandler Stephenson (VGK) over 0.5 points -135

I could see Bobrovsky's play going one of two ways tonight. On one hand, I could see him standing on his head again and completely stifling the Vegas attack. On the other hand, I could see him playing well enough to keep his team in it while still giving up a handful of goals. This bet is hoping that it's the latter that prevails here.

Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA) over 2.5 goals against -120

Happy hunting, y'all!