Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets and Props for Golden Knights vs. Stars, Game 6

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Best Bets for NHL Western Conference Finals, Stars vs. Golden Knights, Game 6

Well, the Stars have clawed their way back from a 3-0 series deficit to earn the chance to send this one to seven games if they win Game 6 in Dallas tonight. They'll get captain Jamie Benn back in the lineup after a two-game suspension, and they've flipped this series on its head in the past two games. Three of the five games have gone to overtime, and aside from the Golden Knights' 4-0 shutout win in Game 3, this has been a tightly contested matchup. Let's take a look at the best bets and props for tonight's Game 6, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best NHL Bets and Props Tonight

"We had 24 giveaways. I'm not sure you're beating the Arizona Coyotes in January with 24 giveaways – no disrespect to Arizona," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said after Game 5. After playing clean, controlled hockey for basically the entire postseason, Vegas has unraveled a bit in the past two games with its giveaways and defensive zone structure. The Stars have accounted for 30 high-danger chances – 15 in each game – in Games 4 and 5, after only registering a total of 19 high-danger chances in 5-on-5 play before Game 4, per Natural Stat Trick. Can Vegas clean up its clumsy play, or will Dallas keep control of puck possession? The difference there could make or break this game. All but one of Vegas' wins against the Oilers in the second round ended with the Golden Knights having a possession share of less than 50 percent, and they finished that series in six games. I think they turn things around tonight and look like the team that shut down Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers' offense in Edmonton in Game 6 of the second round, and get the job done tonight (as the underdog).

Golden Knights ML +110

One of the Vegas' strengths is its depth, as it has gotten contributions from nine different goal scorers in this series. Jack Eichel has yet to score a goal, though, despite having the most shots of any Vegas player with 17. I'm taking a flyer on his goal-scorer prop, and I like his shots on goal and points props, too.

Jack Eichel (VGK) anytime goal scorer +135

Jack Eichel (VGK) over 0.5 points -180

Jack Eichel (VGK) over 3.5 shots on goal +115

Jason Robertson has found his stride and is a major reason why the Stars have a fighting chance in this series now. He's got five goals in this series after only potting two through the first two rounds, and that's a scary stat for the Golden Knights to face. He had a whopping 11 shots in Game 4 on home ice, and with his team's back against the wall, I think he comes out firing again tonight too.

Jason Robertson (DAL) over 3.5 shots on goal -105

Jake Oettinger has been rock-solid with a 4-1 record and a .949 save percentage in his five career elimination games. The only time Oettinger has allowed more than two goals in his five previous starts when facing elimination was when he gave up three on 67 shots in Game 7 of the 2022 first round against the Flames. I don't think it'll take 67 shots for the Golden Knights to sneak three by him tonight, though, and if I'm picking Vegas ML as I am, I'm also liking them to score 3+ goals.

Jake Oettinger (DAL) over 2.5 goals against -105

Here are the rest of the Golden Knights player props I'm liking tonight:

William Karlsson (VGK) over 0.5 points +100

Mark Stone (VGK) over 0.5 points -135

Reilly Smith (VGK) over 1.5 shots on goal -180

Here are the rest of the Stars player props I'm liking tonight:

Roope Hintz (DAL) over 2.5 shots on goal -165

Tyler Seguin (DAL) over 2.5 shots on goal +100

Joe Pavelski (DAL) over 0.5 points -160

Happy hunting, y'all!