Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props for Rangers vs Devils Game 1

NHL Bets for April 18: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Rangers vs. Devils

The New York Rangers (47-22-13) take the short trip across the Hudson River to Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. to battle the New Jersey Devils (52-22-8) for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game can be viewed on TBS.

These teams met four times in the regular season, with the Devils winning three of the matchups. While that sounds dominant, two of the meetings went to overtime, and three of the games were decided by one goal.

These teams met as recently as March 30 in Newark, and the Devils eked out a 2-1 win. Erik Haula scored an even-strength goal early in the first period, and Timo Meier picked up a power-play goal late in the first. The Devils hung on for the victory, as Vitek Vanecek allowed just a power-play goal to Chris Kreider in the second.

Igor Shesterkin (37-13-8, 2.48 GAA, .916 SV%, 3 SO) is projected to start for the Blueshirts, while Vanecek (33-11-4, 2.45 GAA, .911 SV%, 3 SO) is expected to be in the crease for the home side.

Shesterkin managed a 1-2-1 record, 3.23 GAA and .907 SV% in four starts against the Devils in the regular season. He turned aside 29 of 31 shots in that March 30 loss, but he was very good, allowing just the one even-strength marker.

Vanecek sparkled in the regular season against the Rangers, going 3-0-1 with a 2.70 GAA and .908 SV% in four starts.

The Rangers head across the river with seven wins in the past 10 tries in the Conference Quarterfinals round, and they're 10-4 in the previous 14 meetings despite the disparity this season.

The Devils are just 1-4 in the past five Conference Quarterfinals games, but New Jersey has won 13 of the past 16 against Metropolitan Division teams, while cashing in five straight at home.

This is going to be a close one, but back the Devils in Game 1. Don't be surprised to see overtime, and have to sweat it out a little longer than 60 minutes.

NHL Money Line Bets for Rangers vs. Devils

Devils ML (-130 at Caesars)

The Over cashed in three of the four regular-season meetings, which is rather surprising given the defense on both sides, as well as the strong goaltending at each end.

For the Devils, the Over went 5-2 in the final seven regular-season games, while cashing in five of the past six games when playing on three or more days of rest.

As far as the Rangers are concerned, the total went low in the final four regular-season games, while going 7-1-1 in the past nine road games. However, the Over has hit in seven straight in the Conference Quarterfinals round.

In addition, the Over is 20-6-1 in the past 27 meetings in this series, while going 15-5-2 in the past 22 meetings in Newark. This is the playoffs, but we could see some unexpected fireworks in the early portion of this series before the pressure and intensity really ratches up later in the series.

NHL Totals Bets for Rangers vs. Devils

Over 5.5 (-134 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Rangers vs. Devils

As mentioned above, I think we'll see some offensive fireworks in this series, at least in the early games. That makes for some exciting possibilities, as far as the NHL player props are concerned.

New York's Mika Zibanejad has rolled up a goal with four points in four regular-season games against the Devils this season. He picked up a power-play assist in the most recent game March 30, and he has had an assist in each of the previous three meetings.

As such, at plus-money he is a good value to etch his name onto the stat sheet with at least one assist.

Mika Zibanejad Over 0.5 Points (+128 at FanDuel)

New Jersey's Jack Hughes is a stud, and he seems to light up when facing the Blueshirts. He is going to have a monster series. Hughes was good for four goals, six points (including two power-play assists) with a plus-2 rating in the four regular-season meetings.

As an anytime goal scorer, he is a solid play at plus-money.

Jack Hughes Anytime Goal Scorer (+160 at FanDuel)

