Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks: Best NHL Bets for Tuesday, April 25

Just three games of NHL playoff action on the docket, and I've got the three best NHL bets for tonight!

NHL Playoff Picks Tonight

Islanders vs Hurricanes

It's do-or-die tonight for the Islanders. The Canes return home with a commanding 3-1 series lead after getting their first road playoff win in nearly two calendar years in Game 4. The Isles have a franchise record of 2-13 when trailing 3-1 in a best-of-seven series, completing their only comebacks of that fashion in 1975 and 1987. Sure, they've been on the wrong end of some bad puck luck and maybe some flippant officiating. But at this point in the series, it's the smart move to ride the Canes until they advance.

Hurricanes ML -150

Wild vs Stars

Want a back-and-forth series, circle this one. These teams have traded wins through the first four games to nod things up 2-2 as the puck drops for Game 5 in Dallas tonight. The Wild will not go quietly. They've looked like the better team at times, and then have also looked like the luckier team at other times. You need both of those traits if you're going to advance in the postseason, so maybe the hockey gods are shining some light on this Wild team. But ultimately, the Stars are the better team. They have the better goalie, the better superstar, the better depth, and are just overall better. They've dominated at 5-on-5 for most of the series, and puck luck can swing their way at any time. In a toss-up, I always ride the hotter netminder. Jake Oettinger is that.

Stars ML -140

Kings vs Oilers

This may be the most interesting series through four games in my exceptionally humble opinion. The Kings could easily be up 3-1 instead of heading back to Edmonton tied 2-2. They were up 3-0 in Game 4 but the Oilers battled back to win 5-4 in overtime. Jack Campbell took over in net for Stuart Skinner at the start of the second period and stood tall. Leon Draisaitl scored another goal and had 3 points to go along with Connor McDavid's 3 assists. Evander Kane looked like his leg was about to fall off, but got the game-tying goal late in the 3rd to send it to OT. It was an incredible rally. Everything seemed to go right for the Oilers in the final 40 minutes and change, while the Kings couldn't even buy a goal. Kevin Fiala returned to the lineup in Game 4 for the Kings after missing the final six games of the regular season and the first three of the series. He's a big boost to their offense which already has Adrian Kempe, Viktor Arvidsson, Anze Kopitar, and Phillip Danault all buzzing around, not to mention the contributions the club's getting from grinders like Trevor Moore, Alex Iafallo, and Gabriel Vilardi. I think the Kings have the edge in net with Joonas Korpisalo. Three of the four games this series have been decided in overtime. It's hard to pick against the Kings keeping it close again.

Kings PL -135

Happy Hunting, y'all!