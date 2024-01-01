The Goalie Report: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our The Goalie Report series.

He's still rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, and that's partially because the Kraken don't get much attention on a national level — Winter Classic appearance aside — and also because

That record may be unsightly, but note Daccord was 5-2-3 in December with a .939 Sv% and sparkling 1.80 GAA. He then kicked off 2024 with a 35-save shutout in the Winter Classic. With Philipp Grubauer (lower body) still on IR and Chris Driedger not a threat to steal the starting job, Daccord will be the Kraken's top option going forward.

Already this season we've seen two presumptive starters — Edmonton's Jack Campbell and Toronto's Ilya Samsonov — waived by their clubs. That's not including Carolina's Antti Raanta , who was supposed to be part of a timeshare but was so unreliable that he was sent down to the AHL temporarily, with the Canes opting to carry an undrafted rookie goalie with zero NHL or AHL experience (Quinnipiac University alum Yaniv Perets ) as their backup.

Happy New Year! Hopefully, the first half of the 2023-24 season has been good to you. Otherwise, it's time to buckle down for the second half. Goaltending has been a mess across the fantasy hockey landscape. With save percentages trending down for more than five straight seasons, good goalies have gotten harder and harder to find (and keep).

Happy New Year! Hopefully, the first half of the 2023-24 season has been good to you. Otherwise, it's time to buckle down for the second half. Goaltending has been a mess across the fantasy hockey landscape. With save percentages trending down for more than five straight seasons, good goalies have gotten harder and harder to find (and keep).

Already this season we've seen two presumptive starters — Edmonton's Jack Campbell and Toronto's Ilya Samsonov — waived by their clubs. That's not including Carolina's Antti Raanta, who was supposed to be part of a timeshare but was so unreliable that he was sent down to the AHL temporarily, with the Canes opting to carry an undrafted rookie goalie with zero NHL or AHL experience (Quinnipiac University alum Yaniv Perets) as their backup.

Here's what you need to know as we kick off 2024.

Trending Up

Joey Daccord, Kraken (9-5-8, 2.35 GAA, .919 Sv%)

That record may be unsightly, but note Daccord was 5-2-3 in December with a .939 Sv% and sparkling 1.80 GAA. He then kicked off 2024 with a 35-save shutout in the Winter Classic. With Philipp Grubauer (lower body) still on IR and Chris Driedger not a threat to steal the starting job, Daccord will be the Kraken's top option going forward.

He's still rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, and that's partially because the Kraken don't get much attention on a national level — Winter Classic appearance aside — and also because he has very little name recognition. Remember, though, the Kraken were lauded for picking Daccord from the Senators at the expansion draft, and the prognosticators have been proven right. Daccord should be at least a top-20 goalie for the rest of the season based on his ability and workload.

Pyotr Kochetkov, Hurricanes (9-7-3, 2.61 GAA, .900 Sv%)

Kochetkov has turned it around after a rough start, finishing December with 6-3-2 and a .915 Sv%. While Antti Raanta has since been re-called from the AHL, he's still not a threat to Kochetkov. The big threat is the impending return of Frederik Andersen, who is expected to return in early 2024. How the Canes handle the rotation remains to be seen, but Kochetkov has at least leapfrogged Raanta on the depth chart and should have a big chunk of the timeshare going forward.

Alex Nedeljkovic, Penguins (5-2-2-, 2.64 GAA, .917 Sv%)

Tristan Jarry remains the top option but Nedeljkovic's strong play this season means he's gained Mike Sullivan's trust and will demand a bigger share of the workload. Jarry's injury history is a concern, so be sure to grab Nedeljkovic in case anything happens; otherwise, Nedeljkovic is a fantastic streaming option.

Samuel Ersson, Flyers (9-4-2, 2.50 GAA, 902 Sv%)

Carter Hart is an RFA at the end of the season, which casts some doubt about his future in Philly. Management is high on Ersson, who has been excellent and taken on a starter's workload lately, and he might prove to be their goalie of the future. John Tortorella rides the hot hand, so as long as Ersson plays well — or if Hart continues to be inconsistent and subpar — Ersson will be the No. 1.

The Flyers are not a high-scoring team but they defend well and they work hard, which gives them a fighting chance every night. Gone are the days where the Flyers get routinely blown out. Disregard's Ersson's pedestrian overall numbers; he's more than capable of some spectacular performances. He should be rostered in all leagues, even if it's just a speculative add. At worst, I suspect he'll operate a timeshare with Hart.

Nico Daws, Devils (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .926 Sv%)

Akira Schmid was re-assigned to the AHL after struggling all season and Daws was excellent in his season debut against the Senators. It was his first start since the 2021-22 season following a lengthy rehab from hip surgery. Daws was the Devils' prized goaltending prospect and his performance certainly casts doubt oen both Schmid's return to the NHL and Vitek Vanecek's hold on the starting job. It's no secret goaltending is the Devils' biggest weakness, and there's a chance Daws grabs a bigger part of the timeshare going forward. Let's wait and see.

Trending Down

Joonas Korpisalo, Senators (Past two weeks: 1-3-0, 4.29 GAA, .880 Sv%)

Anton Forsberg allowed just one goal on 37 shots in a 5-1 win against the Sabres on Sunday, and when Jacques Martin was asked about their goaltending situation, he seemed non-committal either way. That's not good for Korpisalo, who has taken the majority of the starts but he has seen more ups and downs than the stock market over the past two seasons. Korpisalo is a hold if you have the roster space, but I wouldn't get my hopes up as the Sens don't seem to be able to turn it around.

Jonathan Quick, Rangers (9-2-1, 2.41 GAA, .916 Sv%)

We all knew it wouldn't last, right? Quick finished 2023 with his first two losses of the season, allowing four goals in consecutive starts against the Oilers and Panthers. Quick didn't implode, and in fact made some nice saves, but he had been extraordinary all season. In the second half of the season, expect Quick to be much more of a backup to Igor Shesterkin. Quick is a sell-high candidate as the playoff races heat up.

Ilya Samsonov, Maple Leafs (5-2-6, 3.94 GAA, .862 Sv%)

I have never seen a goalie whose confidence is more shot than Samsonov's, who has more holes than a John Wick henchman. Even after getting waived Sunday, Samsonov may remain with the Leafs. Joseph Woll (ankle) still has no return date set and the only other option is 2022 fourth-round pick Dennis Hildeby, who is 7-5-3 with a .919 Sv% with AHL Toronto and has zero NHL experience.