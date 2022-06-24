Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Will the NHL season end Friday? If the Avalanche can win at home, they will hoist the Cup. The Lightning's chance at a three-peat will be over. Perhaps for the last time, we have a single-game DFS contest. You have $135 for your roster of five players. Your superstar gets you 1.5 times the points. Here's a lineup for Friday that may be your final one of the season.

SUPERSTAR

Mikko Rantanen, COL vs. TAM ($32): Back at home, I am turning toward the Avalanche. In this year's postseason, Andrei Vasilevskiy has an 1.82 GAA at and a .944 save percentage at home and a 3.29 GAA and .896 save percentage on the road. Rantanen is on an eight-game point streak, including a whopping eight assists in this series.

FLEX

Gabriel Landeskog, COL vs. TAM ($31): Landeskog has had some big games in this postseason. He's had multiple points on seven different occasions. Landeskog also plays on Colorado's stellar top power-play unit, and he has three power-play points in this series.

Nazem Kadri, COL vs. TAM ($29): Kadri returned for Game 4 and slotted right back onto the second line. He didn't see much time on the power play, but he played 18:42 and scored the game-winning goal in Game 4. Kadri had 87 points in 71 games this year, so if he's at full strength he can be quite the force.

Valeri Nichushkin, COL vs. TAM ($24): Nichushkin had three two-point games in four outings before admittedly being held without a point in his last two contests. However, he had four shots on net in Game 4. Also, with Nazem Kadri back, the top six for the Avalanche is looking even stronger. Also, don't forget about Vasilevskiy's 3.29 GAA and .896 save percentage in road playoff games.

Ondrej Palat, TAM at COL ($19): I'm rounding it out with one Lightning player. Palat provides the upside of playing on Tampa's first line with Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos. With Brayden Point unable to perform at full capacity, only the first line has any real upside. Palat has 14 points in his last 13 games, and in his last game he had zero points but two shots on net and five blocked shots.

