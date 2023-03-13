Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It was a packed weekend of hockey, but Monday is a bit of a cool down after all that action. We have three games on the docket. Here are the players I'd target, and avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at MON ($36): Georgiev has stepped up in a big way in his first season as Colorado's primary goalie. He has a 2.62 GAA and .918 save percentage. The Canadiens are in the bottom five in goals and shots on net per game, so this is a favorable matchup for the Avalanche's netminder.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jake Oettinger, DAL at SEA ($34): Of the goalies I like playing Monday (which is honestly just Georgiev and Oettinger), the Dallas netminder has the tougher matchup. Oettinger is on the road against a team that has averaged 3.52 goals per game. The Kraken are actually fifth on that front, which could make for a tough outing.

CENTER

J.T. Compher, COL at MON ($20): What if I were to tell you that Compher has averaged 20:21 per game in ice time this season? Yeah, that surprises me to, but it's true, and it has helped him tally 42 points in 64 outings. The Canadiens have a 3.55 GAA and have allowed 33.8 shots on net per contest, and Jake Allen has an .899 save percentage this season as well.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. COL ($19): Suzuki hasn't dropped off a cliff amid the injuries and trades that have stripped the talent out of the Montreal lineup, but his numbers have dipped, particularly on the power play. The center only has one power-play point in his last 13 outings. Colorado has an average penalty kill, but that may not matter Monday. Plus, all in all, Georgiev has a 2.62 GAA and .918 save percentage.

WING

William Nylander, TOR vs. BUF ($29): Nylander has racked up 78 points in 65 games, including a whopping 25 points with the extra man. That includes three games in a row with a power-play point. For this matchup that is ideal, as the Sabres have the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

John-Jason Peterka, BUF at TOR ($10): Peterka has gotten going a bit recently. The rookie has four points and 18 shots on net through his last six games. Toronto has already announced that Matt Murray is starting this game. He has a .905 save percentage this season, and in two starts since returning from injury he's allowed four goals each time.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jared McCann, SEA vs. DAL ($20): McCann has notched 33 goals this year, though with a 22.4 shooting percentage that is well above his career 12.2 number. While I may not stick Oettinger in my net, that's not because of his play. After all, he has a 2.41 GAA and .919 save percentage.

Josh Anderson, MON vs. COL ($18): Anderson has 19 goals this season, including five in his last 14 games. However, he only has eight assists on the year. I mentioned that Georgiev has a .918 save percentage, but over his last eight outings he has a 2.12 GAA and .922 save percentage as well.

DEFENSE

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. BUF ($18): Additions to the Toronto blue line has taken the defensive load off Rielly and allowed him to focus on his strengths, such as the power play. On the year he's averaged 3:03 with the extra man and has 13 power-play points in 50 games. As I noted, the Sabres have the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Esa Lindell, DAL at SEA ($17): Lindell has a point in four of his last five outings. He's also been quite active defensively, blocking 129 shots in 66 contests. The Kraken suppress shots, but Philipp Grubauer still has a 3.13 GAA and .881 save percentage over his last 12 starts.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Mike Matheson, MON vs. COL ($18): Matheson was hot for a while, tallying 12 points in 13 games. Granted, that was with a 12.1 shooting percentage, hard for a defenseman to sustain. He doesn't have a point in his last three games, and now he has to face Georgiev and his .918 save percentage.

Justin Schultz, SEA vs. DAL ($10): Vince Dunn has absolutely been on fire, so I hesitate to suggest avoiding him. Schultz has been good, with 29 points in 58 games, but he's not on the same level. Oettinger has a .919 save percentage, as I noted, and also the Stars have a top-five penalty kill. Eleven of Schultz's points have come with the extra man.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.