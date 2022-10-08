Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Ready for another run at a single-game DFS contest featuring the Predators and the Sharks? Good news! The NHL has you covered. Saturday features the second game between Nashville and San Jose from Prague. The European setting means a 2:00 p.m. EDT start. You have a salary of $120 to spend on five players, and your Superstar is worth 1.5 times the points. Here is a lineup that entices me.

SUPERSTAR

Roman Josi, NAS vs. SAN ($30): Josi had a truly incredible campaign last season. He had 23 goals, 73 assists, 281 shots on goal, and 37 power-play points. All that from the blue line! He didn't have a point in the first game of the season, but he had three shots on net and three blocked shots, not to mention 24:14 in ice time. Both teams will likely be playing their backup goalies, and Kaapo Kahkonen has a career .908 save percentage.

FLEX

Matt Duchene, NAS vs. SAN ($25): Sure, Duchene's goal Friday was an empty netter, but he had five shots on net in total. Last season he had 43 goals and 43 assists, so the upside here is clear. Maybe he won't do that again, but he has two other seasons of scoring at least 30 goals to his name.

Timo Meier, SAN vs. NAS ($23): It's surprising that Meier is only beginning his age-25 season. That makes his campaign last year look like a true breakout for a guy who was already quite good. The Swiss forward didn't just have 35 goals, but 326 shots on net. If he's that active against Kevin Lankinen? Well, Lankinen has a career .901 save percentage.

Logan Couture, SAN vs. NAS ($17): Couture centers San Jose's second line, but he also centers the top power-play unit. He had 17 power-play points last season, and he played 3:49 with the extra man Friday. The Predators were middling on the penalty kill last season, and if Lankinen is the last line of defense on that front it doesn't bode well.

Tomas Hertl, SAN vs. NAS ($17): I'm tilting Sharks in this lineup because of Lankinen's involvement. Neither backup goalie is good, or experienced, but Kahkonen has been the better of the two and has more experience. By the way, Lankinen is 27. Goalies take longer to develop, but he's not exactly a youngster. Hertl is 28 and has been in the NHL for almost a decade. He had 30 goals and 34 assists last season, he centers San Jose's top line, and oh yeah -- he's playing in front of his hometown fans, having been born in Prague.

