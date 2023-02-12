Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There's a big game going on Sunday, so the NHL is clearing out as it typically does. There are four games on the slate, but the latest one starts at 3:00 p.m. EST. You'll need to have your DFS lineups in by 12:30, but that means plenty of time for doing your grilling or what have you. Here are some superb players to targets and some to avoid for your Sunday lineups.

GOALIE

Adin Hill, VGK vs. ANA ($28): Logan Thompson is now out week-to-week, leaving Hill as Vegas's top goalie. And if there was ever a matchup to step into as the new starter, it's facing the Ducks at home. Anaheim has averaged a league-low 2.45 goals per game and also lists the league's highest GAA, so Hill should get enough goal support to earn the win.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Charlie Lindgren, WAS vs. SAN ($26): Lindgren comes in with a 2.67 GAA, but that's with a .907 save percentage. He'll be playing behind a defense on the second leg of a back-to-back, which could mean having to face more shots against a rested Sharks team. San Jose has also climbed up the charts in terms of offense at 3.04 goals per game.

CENTER

Matty Beniers, SEA at PHI ($15): Beniers hasn't notched a point since his injury, but he'll get on track considering he's already produced 17 goals and 19 assists in 50 games. The Flyers may be at home, but they're playing for the second straight day. And Felix Sandstrom should be in net with his 3.45 GAA and .886 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. EDM ($14): It's hard to find players to avoid Sunday, but that speaks to a lot of offensive opportunity and that benefits DFS players. Both the Canadiens and Oilers are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but the Oilers saved Stuart Skinner for this one. He's done well with a .916 save percentage, which will make him arguably the best goalie on Sunday.

WING

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK vs. ANA ($17): Marchessault has mostly been picking up assists of late with six in his last 10 games. However, he does have 15 goals on the year to go with 155 shots. The Ducks rank last in GAA, but also allow a whopping 39.1 shots on goal per outing. That means Marchessault should be really active in this matchup.

Derek Ryan, EDM at MON ($12): Ryan has recently been skating on Edmonton's second line, where he has Leon Draisaitl as his center. That's helped him tally four points in his last eight games. Both sides just played Saturday, but the Habs have Jake Allen projected to start and he enters with a 3.58 GAA and .891 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Mike Hoffman, MON vs. EDM ($20): Hoffman has recently been red hot. After three assists Saturday, he's racked up nine points in his last eight appearances. Hoffman's role has been boosted, but I have a hard time believing he's going to sustain this. And now, he's on a back-to-back facing a goalie with a .916 save percentage.

T.J. Oshie, WAS vs. SAN ($14): Oshie remains someone who's primarily deployed as a power-play weapon. He's dealt with injuries again, but has recorded seven power-play points over 36 games. But the Sharks actually maintain a top-five penalty kill, while Oshie and the Caps are going to be on the second leg of a back-to-back.

DEFENSE

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. ANA ($18): Theodore has only notched one point in four games since returning from injury, but has 23 points on the year. He's also directed 83 shots on net, which is down for Theodore but solid for a defenseman. The Ducks come in with a 4.02 GAA and have allowed 3.91 shots on net per outing, so this is a great chance to get back into the groove.

Tyson Barrie, EDM at MON ($16): The power play is where Barrie shines with 23 points there this season. Given Montreal lists the 30th-ranked penalty kill, this is an ideal matchup for the veteran defenseman.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Cam Fowler, ANA at VGK ($14): Fowler has accumulated 26 points on the campaign, but nothing in his last four outings. Prior to that, he exploded for seven in four, but five of those came against the Coyotes and Blue Jackets. Even though Hill is a backup, he carries a 2.58 GAA and represents a tougher matchup for Fowler.

Ivan Provorov, PHI vs. SEA ($13): Provorov still plays a lot of minutes, but the addition of Tony DeAngelo this offseason significantly cut into the Russian's power-play time. The Kraken aren't great on the penalty kill, but Provorov may not see it much. The Flyers are also playing for a second straight day while the Kraken have only allowed 28.0 shots on net per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.