Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Saturday was a big day for playoff races. Sunday night seems less likely to be that significant. However, there are four games on the evening docket starting at 7 p.m. EDT or later. Here are a handful of players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Joel Hofer, STL vs. WPG ($23): The tricky thing about Sunday's goalies is that only two teams aren't on the second leg of a back-to-back: the Blues and the Ducks. Anaheim's goaltending situation is the proverbial dumpster fire, so I'm not wading into that. St. Louis has announced Hofer will be getting his second NHL start after he stopped 32 of 34 shots against the Caps on Friday. In the AHL this season, he posted a 2.50 GAA and .920 save percentage. Winnipeg is Hofer's hometown and the Jets rank 21st in goals per game. Given the circumstances, why not see if the young, unproven goalie has another big game in him?

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jaroslav Halak, NYR vs. NAS ($26): I just can't do it. Halak is getting a team that's averaged 2.80 goals and dealt as much as anybody at the deadline. The Rangers are also the home team in that battle between sides who also played Saturday. However, Halak is 37 and lists a .901 save percentage. He's on his third team in three seasons, and has a .903 mark across three campaigns. Even in favorable circumstances, I don't want Halak in my lineup.

CENTER

Trevor Zegras, ANA vs. VAN ($17): This is where the Ducks being at home versus a team on the second leg of a back-to-back can benefit them. Vancouver ranks 30th in GAA and last on the penalty kill. Zegras has notched a point in seven of his last eight games. And while he's slowed down on the power play, he's still at 15 points with the extra man this season.

CENTER TO AVOID

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. NAS ($30): This isn't to say Zibanejad can't handle the second of consecutive nights. But when a player's salary is this high, the margins of error are thinner. Kevin Lankinen will be net for the Preds. And while he never performed well in the past, he's managed a 2.45 GAA and .925 save percentage. Nashville also boasts an above-average penalty kill, and over half of Zibanejad's goals have come on the PP.

WING

Anthony Beauvillier, VAN at ANA ($17): Since joining the Canucks, Beauvillier has seen his minutes soar and his power-play time significantly increase leading to 16 points in 19 games. Though Vancouver's on the second leg of a back-to-back, the Ducks sit last in the league with a 4.03 GAA and 39.1 shots against, so this matchup is worth targeting.

Jakub Vrana, STL vs. WPG ($17): Vrana has come over to St. Louis and produced four goals on 21 shots on net with an assist across six games. The Jets, as noted, are on the road for the second straight day. David Rittich will likely be in net with his 2.66 GAA, but also a .902 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Kyle Connor, WPG at STL ($24): Typically an elite goal scorer, Connor hasn't found the back of the net in his last nine games. He's also been held without a point in his last four. The Jets are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Joel Hofer did do well in his NHL season debut.

Jesper Bratt, NJD at TAM ($20): Bratt has set a new career high with 27 goals, but he's only lit the lamp once in his last eight games. The Lightning have saved Andrei Vasilevskiy for Sunday. And while he's experienced a down year by his standards, he's still at a 2.67 GAA and .914 save percentage. Vasilevskiy also boasts a .931 mark over his last two starts, both which have come against the Devils.

DEFENSE

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. VAN ($17): Fowler has been on fire with 16 points from 15 games. And on the season, he's registered 13 power-play points. The Canucks are awful shorthanded, and probably won't perform any better on the road having just skated Saturday against a rested Ducks team.

Jeremy Lauzon, NAS at NYR ($10): This is out of left field, but there's a reason for my recommendation of Lauzon. Roman Josi left Saturday with an injury in the first period and did not return. Ryan McDonagh is also out. That would leave Lauzon as the top left-sided defenseman on the Preds, and ended up logging 25:47 Saturday. The Rangers will be starting Halak and his .901 save percentage. This is likely Lauzon's best opportunity for success all season, so I'd roll the dice given his salary.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Victor Hedman, TAM vs. NJD ($21): Hedman has slipped a bit this season with "only" 44 points through 65 games. His shooting percentage has been down, and Mikhail Sergachev has taken over on the first power-play unit. And it's already hard enough to get shots against the Devils and their top-5 ranking in preventing pucks on net.

K'Andre Miller, NYR vs. NAS ($14): There was a stretch where Miller got a lot of buzz, and rightfully so, but even with that hot stretch he's at 34 points. He also hasn't potted a goal in his last 12 appearances. Kevin Lankinen got out of Chicago and ended in Nashville, and now has a 2.45 GAA and .925 save percentage. He's likely not that good, but a change of scenery has helped.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.