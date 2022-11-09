Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

As with elections, DFS hockey is all about results. There are four games on the docket Wednesday, which is one or two more than usual so that's something, for the NHL. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups. Let's get you some good results!

GOALIE

Tristan Jarry, PIT at WAS ($33): It's a tricky night for goalies. Jarry has had a rough year, in part because the Penguins have allowed just a ton of shots. However, in his career Jarry has a 2.61 GAA and .914 save percentage. Things should improve. Right now, the Capitals are banged up, and they've averaged 2.86 goals and 28.7 shots on net per contest. Maybe Jarry gets on track Wednesday.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Frederik Andersen, CAR at FLA ($32): Andersen, like Jarry, is off to a slow start. He's actually been worse, as he has an .891 save percentage. The Panthers, meanwhile, have been somewhat unlucky. Florida has scored 3.23 goals per game, but put a staggering 40.4 shots on net per contest. That number isn't sustainable, but this has the makings of a potent offense and if they keep shooting, more pucks should go in.

CENTER

Joel Eriksson Ek, MIN at ANA ($20): He may have been overlooked among all the offensive standouts in Minnesota last year, but Eriksson Ek had 26 goals on 223 shots on net. The Wild are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, but this matchup is so good I don't care. Anaheim has a 4.62 GAA and has allowed 40.5 shots on goal per game, both of which are highest in the NHL.

CENTER TO AVOID

Sidney Crosby, PIT at WAS ($33): With a lot of enticing options, I am going to avoid Crosby's salary Wednesday. He has 14 points in 12 games, but only three in his last six. Sid came out hot before cooling down a bit. Darcy Kuemper is the steadiest goalie playing Wednesday, as he has a 2.42 GAA and .919 save percentage.

WING

Cole Caufield, MON vs. VAN ($20): Both of these teams are on a back-to-back, but the Canadiens are at home. Caufield is potting goals with gusto, as he has eight on 52 shots on target after having 23 in 67 games last year. The Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill as well, which was also true last season.

Andrei Kuzmenko, VAN at MON ($19): Kuzmenko's move from the KHL to the NHL has turned out well thus far. He has seven goals and four assists through 13 games, and that includes five with the extra man. The Canadiens are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back, and Sam Montembeault will likely be in net. Now, he's been good this year, but in his career he has an .894 save percentage. Regression is to be expected.

WINGS TO AVOID

Bryan Rust, PIT at WAS ($21): Rust started the year strong, but puck luck has eluded him since. He has a 9.3 shooting percentage through 12 contests. While he could improve, Kuemper has a 2.42 GAA and .919 save percentage. Being in Washington is not ideal for Rust to get his shooting on track.

Sam Reinhart, FLA vs. CAR ($20): Reinhart just potted his first two goals of the season, but they came against the Ducks. You know, the team with the worst GAA in the NHL. While Andersen has struggled, Carolina's defense has not. The Canes have allowed a mere 25.7 shots on net per contest. Reinhart just got in the swing of things, and now he might be clamped down on.

DEFENSE

Brent Burns, CAR at FLA ($21): Long a power-play weapon for the Sharks, Burns is now thriving in that role on the Hurricanes. He's averaged 3:45 per game with the extra man, tallying six power-play points through 12 outings. The Panthers are down in the bottom 10 on the penalty kill, and Sergei Bobrovsky has an .897 save percentage.

John Klingberg, ANA vs. MIN ($15): Klingberg has a four-game point streak going. On top of that, he's started 52.0 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone. That's highest among Ducks defensemen, and fourth most on the team overall. The Wild are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and Filip Gustavsson has a career .902 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Kris Letang, PIT at WAS ($22): It's the same concerns with Letang that I had with Crosby. The high salary, the road game, the one tough goaltending opponent based on play this season, and so on. Even for a day with only four contests, you have options. Letang's salary is too much of a luxury in this scenario.

Gustav Forsling, FLA vs. CAR ($17): Forsling started the season hot, but has two points in his last eight games. Now, he does have 27 shots on net in those eight contests, but like I said, the Hurricanes have only given up 25.7 shots on goal per game. Forsling is also not on the top power-play unit, which further cuts into his potential.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.