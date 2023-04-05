Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Wednesday, as is often the case, is a light night for the NHL. There are only three games on the slate, but don't let this opportunity for DFS success pass you by. To try and give your odds a boost, here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. CGY ($28): As the Jets make their playoff push, Hellebuyck has come up big. He has a 2.27 GAA and .919 save percentage over his last 11 outings. The Flames have scored unexpectedly few goals given how many shots they put on net, ranking 18th in goals per game. Here, though, they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. TAM ($29): Shesterkin, like Hellebuyck, is picking it up in net, and his team is locked into a playoff spot already. The Russian's matchup is tougher, though. Tampa Bay has averaged 3.43 goals per game, top 10 in the NHL.

CENTER

Trevor Zegras, ANA vs. EDM ($16): Zegras is actually just a bit off his pace from last season, when he was a finalist for the Calder. There is less talent around him, to be fair, but Zegras has not struggled by any means. He has 60 points in 76 games, including 22 goals. The Oilers are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and their below-average goaltending gives Zegras a chance to excel at home.

CENTER TO AVOID

Elias Lindholm, CGY at WPG ($20): Lindholm isn't even going to hit 30 goals after having 42 last year, but he's tallied 21 power-play points, which is an improvement upon his 19 from last season. However, the Jets have the sixth-ranked penalty kill, so this matchup may not be in Lindholm's favor. That goes double given that the Flames are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

WING

Evander Kane, EDM at ANA ($19): Sure, the Oilers are closing out a back-to-back, but c'mon. This matchup is just too good. The Ducks have a 4.08 GAA and have allowed 39.2 shots on net per contest, both worst in the NHL. Kane has picked it up recently himself, notching three points and a staggering 25 shots on net over his last four outings.

Blake Wheeler, WPG vs. CGY ($17): Wheeler has put a cold spell behind him, notching two points in each of his last two games. The Flames, as I noted, are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Dan Vladar will likely be in net, and he has an .892 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Chris Kreider, NYR vs. TAM ($21): One of the wilder stats I have seen recently? Kreider has seven power-play goals after having a staggering 26 last year. Hey, he's still tallied 33 goals, but he's not quite cooking at the same level. On the other hand, Andrei Vasilevskiy is flexing en route to the postseason. Over his last 11 appearances he has a 2.09 GAA and .930 save percentage.

Brandon Hagel, TAM at NYR ($20): Tampa has been trotting out their big three as one line again recently, dropping Hagel to the second line. Without the benefit of playing next to Brayden Point, Hagel has been held without, well, a point in seven-straight games. Maybe I don't put Shesterkin in goal, but he has a 2.52 GAA and .915 save percentage, so he's no easy matchup.

DEFENSE

Darnell Nurse, EDM at ANA ($19): Even without added power-play time, Nurse has picked up a lot of the offensive load in the wake of Tyson Barrie being dealt. He has six goals and five assists in his last 14 games, helping him set a new personal best at 43 points. The Ducks are last in GAA and shots on net allowed per game, so Nurse could boost that point total even higher.

Neal Pionk, WPG vs. CGY ($15): Josh Morrissey has been the star, but Pionk has done a good job in his shadow. In fact, over his last eight games Pionk has five points. Once again, the Flames are on the road playing their second game in as many days, and Vladar has an .892 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Rasmus Andersson, CGY at WPG ($17): Andersson is going to have another 50-point season, with 21 of those coming on the power play. However, the Jets have the sixth-ranked penalty kill, and Hellebuyck has a .918 save percentage on the season. Andersson may have to wait for that 50th point, and I am expecting that to be the case.

K'Andre Miller, NYR vs. TAM ($17): Miller has been hot, with 11 points in his last 14 games, not to mention 22 shots on net. That being said, four of those points and six of those shots came in one game against the Predators. Vasilevskiy should provide stiffer competition, given his .930 save percentage over his last 11 games.

