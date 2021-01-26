Fantasy Hockey Articles

RotoWire Partners

Daily Video Quick Hits: Tuesday Slate
Daily Video Quick Hits: Tuesday Slate
Today
Today
AJ Scholz delves into all the latest news from around the league, plus DFS recommendations from AJ and his PuckCast co-host Paul Bruno.
NHL Barometer: Risers & Fallers
NHL Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Today
Today
Jan Levine highlights the risers and fallers this week in hockey, including Aleksander Barkov, who is excelling on both ends of the ice for the Panthers.
PuckCast w/ Statsman and AJ -- Week 4 Review
PuckCast w/ Statsman and AJ -- Week 4 Review
Today
Today
Paul "Statsman" Bruno and AJ Scholz go around the league to discuss the hottest/coldest players on each team and the latest injury news.
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks
Today
Today
Chris Morgan checks out Tuesday's slate and expects Marc-Andre Fleury's hot start to continue against the Ducks' struggling offense.
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets
Today
Today
Jason Chen is loading up on a Panthers stack Tuesday in an attractive matchup against the Red Wings.
DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown
DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown
Today
Today
Sasha Yodashkin makes his best recommendations for building a winning DraftKings lineup Tuesday.
Daily Video Quick Hits: Monday Slate
Daily Video Quick Hits: Monday Slate
Yesterday
Yesterday
AJ Scholz runs through the latest news from around the NHL< including which goalies will be making their season debuts Monday night.
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks
Yesterday
Yesterday
Neil Parker looks over Monday’s Yahoo slate, plugging in Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly against the Canucks.
FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets
FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets
Yesterday
Yesterday
Jason Chen is plugging in a Hurricanes forward stack Monday against the Blue Jackets.
DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown
DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown
Yesterday
Yesterday
Jordan Mazzara sets the scene for Monday’s DraftKings slate, rolling with Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy against the Predators.
DraftKings NHL: Sunday Picks
DraftKings NHL: Sunday Picks
2 days ago
2 days ago
Jordan Mazzara breaks down the Sunday DraftKings NHL slate as Robin Lehner needs a big day after consecutive losses for the Golden Knights.
Odds & Ends: What's Trending Week 4
Odds & Ends: What's Trending Week 4
2 days ago
2 days ago
Jason Chen surveys the week in hockey for the latest trends and stats, including Chris Driedger's climb to fantasy relevance.
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks
2 days ago
2 days ago
Chris Morgan is getting ready for today's early action by selecting Ivan Provorov and his ability to accumulate stats at both ends of the ice.
FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets
FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets
2 days ago
2 days ago
The Red Wings have struggled in many areas including the penalty kill, so Jason Chen is happy to endorse Keith Yandle and his proficient power-play production.
Frozen Fantasy: Contradiction is So 2021
Frozen Fantasy: Contradiction is So 2021
3 days ago
3 days ago
Things are kinda weird in the NHL these days. It's hard to figure out which players or teams to trust. But don't worry because Janet Eagleson is here to make sense of it all. Sort of.
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
5 days ago
5 days ago
Evan Berofsky analyzes the top waiver-wire options for the week, including a look at Dallas' Roope Hintz.
PuckCast w/ Statsman and AJ -- Week 3 Review
PuckCast w/ Statsman and AJ -- Week 3 Review
7 days ago
7 days ago
Paul "Statsman" Bruno and AJ Scholz go around the league to discuss the hottest/coldest players on each team and the latest injury news.
NHL Barometer: Risers & Fallers
NHL Barometer: Risers & Fallers
7 days ago
7 days ago
Jan Levine analyzes the risers and fallers this week in hockey, including the Kings' Anze Kopitar, who is showing he's still worthy of remaining a top-line center.
Handicapping the NHL: Tuesday's Picks
Handicapping the NHL: Tuesday's Picks
7 days ago
7 days ago
AJ Scholz joins VSiN on a Tuesday evening to make some NHL betting suggestions for Tuesday night's slate of hockey games.
Odds & Ends: What's Trending Week 3
Odds & Ends: What's Trending Week 3
9 days ago
9 days ago
Jason Chen analyzes the latest trends in fantasy hockey, including a look at the Panthers' top line, which is proving to be one of the league's best.
Frozen Fantasy: So Many Questions
Frozen Fantasy: So Many Questions
10 days ago
10 days ago
While Janet Eagleson looks for answers to her questions, she also offers up a few players who can help in various categories.
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2
10 days ago
10 days ago
Jon Litterine analyzes the top-100 prospects entering the 2020-21 season. In Part 2, he looks at Nos. 51-100.
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 1
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 1
10 days ago
10 days ago
Jon Litterine analyzes the top-100 prospects entering the 2020-21 season. In Part 1, he looks at the first 50.
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
12 days ago
12 days ago
Evan Berofsky analyzes the top waiver-wire options for the week, as Duncan Keith is turning back the clock in Chicago.
PuckCast w/ Statsman and AJ -- Week 2 Review
PuckCast w/ Statsman and AJ -- Week 2 Review
14 days ago
14 days ago
Paul "Statsman" Bruno and AJ Scholz go around the league to discuss the hottest/coldest players on each team and the latest injury news.
NHL Barometer: Risers & Fallers
NHL Barometer: Risers & Fallers
14 days ago
14 days ago
Jan Levine analyzes who's rising and falling in the NHL, as Jeff Carter looks to have found the fountain of youth this season for the Kings.