Fantasy Hockey Articles

AJ Scholz delves into all the latest news from around the league, plus DFS recommendations from AJ and his PuckCast co-host Paul Bruno.
Jan Levine highlights the risers and fallers this week in hockey, including Aleksander Barkov, who is excelling on both ends of the ice for the Panthers.
Paul "Statsman" Bruno and AJ Scholz go around the league to discuss the hottest/coldest players on each team and the latest injury news.
Chris Morgan checks out Tuesday's slate and expects Marc-Andre Fleury's hot start to continue against the Ducks' struggling offense.
Jason Chen is loading up on a Panthers stack Tuesday in an attractive matchup against the Red Wings.
Sasha Yodashkin makes his best recommendations for building a winning DraftKings lineup Tuesday.
AJ Scholz runs through the latest news from around the NHL< including which goalies will be making their season debuts Monday night.
Neil Parker looks over Monday’s Yahoo slate, plugging in Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly against the Canucks.
Jason Chen is plugging in a Hurricanes forward stack Monday against the Blue Jackets.
Jordan Mazzara sets the scene for Monday’s DraftKings slate, rolling with Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy against the Predators.
Jordan Mazzara breaks down the Sunday DraftKings NHL slate as Robin Lehner needs a big day after consecutive losses for the Golden Knights.
Jason Chen surveys the week in hockey for the latest trends and stats, including Chris Driedger's climb to fantasy relevance.
Chris Morgan is getting ready for today's early action by selecting Ivan Provorov and his ability to accumulate stats at both ends of the ice.
The Red Wings have struggled in many areas including the penalty kill, so Jason Chen is happy to endorse Keith Yandle and his proficient power-play production.
Things are kinda weird in the NHL these days. It's hard to figure out which players or teams to trust. But don't worry because Janet Eagleson is here to make sense of it all. Sort of.
Jordan Mazzara checks in with his best DraftKings player recommendations for Saturday, rolling with Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf against the Sharks.
Neil Parker looks over Saturday's evening slate and thinks Morgan Rielly and the Maple Leafs could exploit a matchup with the Canucks' porous defense.
The Sens go into their rematch versus the Habs with confidence and Jason Chen is looking at Thomas Chabot to supply stats in multiple categories.
AJ Scholz recaps all the latest news from around the league, including which goalies will get the starting nod for Friday's five-game slate.
Evan Berofsky analyzes the top waiver-wire options for the week, including a look at Dallas' Roope Hintz.
Jan Levine analyzes the risers and fallers this week in hockey, including the Kings' Anze Kopitar, who is showing he's still worthy of remaining a top-line center.
AJ Scholz joins VSiN on a Tuesday evening to make some NHL betting suggestions for Tuesday night's slate of hockey games.
Jason Chen analyzes the latest trends in fantasy hockey, including a look at the Panthers' top line, which is proving to be one of the league's best.
While Janet Eagleson looks for answers to her questions, she also offers up a few players who can help in various categories.
Jon Litterine analyzes the top-100 prospects entering the 2020-21 season. In Part 2, he looks at Nos. 51-100.
Jon Litterine analyzes the top-100 prospects entering the 2020-21 season. In Part 1, he looks at the first 50.
Evan Berofsky analyzes the top waiver-wire options for the week, as Duncan Keith is turning back the clock in Chicago.
Jan Levine analyzes who's rising and falling in the NHL, as Jeff Carter looks to have found the fountain of youth this season for the Kings.