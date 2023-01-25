Boston Bruins Odds To Win Stanley Cup This Week: B's Stay Hot

As the weeks continue, the Boston Bruins continue to legitimize themselves in the NHL Eastern Conference. Well over half of the way through the season, Boston has suffered only one loss at home. The best part about their home dominance is that if they can keep it up, they will likely finish the regular season on top, earning themselves a home-ice advantage in the postseason.

Having that kind of advantage for the playoffs will surely help the Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup odds. Below, we will take a look at the most recent NHL odds update and take a look at the most exciting Massachusetts sports betting promos for new users on the top Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Boston Bruins' Odds To Win The Stanley Cup This Week

The B's have been hot in the Eastern Conference all season long, looking like the clear and obvious favorites so far this season. In the most recent update, the Boston Bruins' odds to win the Stanley Cup sit at +500. This means a $100 wager on the Bruins to win the Stanley Cup would return $500.

The Bruins continue to separate themselves atop the 2023 Stanley Cup odds. With Boston looking nearly unbeatable at home, they should have a very strong chance to win it all.

There is a tie at second in the odds to win the Stanley Cup, with the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes both having +800 odds to win it all. The Toronto Maple Leafs (+1000) and Vegas Golden Knights (+1100) round out the top five in the recent Stanley Cup odds update.

NHL Betting Offers For Stanley Cup Odds

B's Stay Hot In The NHL Eastern Conference

The Boston Bruins have won nine of their past 10 games, helping them to extend their lead atop the NHL Eastern Conference standings. With the majority of their games on the road over the next month, this will be the next task for the B's. If they remain effective, the Bruins' odds to win the Stanley Cup will continue to increase.

With how good they have been, it has been easy to make money betting on the Boston Bruins this season. However, with the list of NHL betting offers above, making money will become even easier. There are risk-free bet offers, promotions to give you free bet credits, and much more to claim today.

