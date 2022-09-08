Drake's Takes: DFS Picks for UFC 279 Chimaev vs. Diaz

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

Darian Weeks (5-2-0) v. Yohan Lainesse (8-1-0)

Darian Weeks - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 5 wins

Yohan Lainesse - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Weeks is taking this fight on short notice but should have the advantage in cardio. He will have an edge on the mat and should look to chain takedowns or keep Lainesse clinched against the cage. Lainesse should have a power advantage early, but if he does not find the early knockout, he likely fades late due to poor cardio. If Weeks had a full camp, I would probably be all for him winning this fight, but without it, it's closer to a 50-50. I would not trust either guy for cash, but both make solid GPP options.

UFC 279 Pick: Lainesse

Melissa Martinez (7-0-0) v. Elise Reed (5-2-0)

Melissa Martinez - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 64" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 7 wins

Elise Reed - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 63" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 2 finishes in 5 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be a 15-minute striking affair. Martinez is making her debut and looks to be a wild striker with decent power. She is still green and tends to leave herself open to straight shots. Reed is a technical striker and will have the edge in experience and precision. This fight could go either way, but I would lean the way of Reed, given that she has fought better competition and has the cleaner striking.

UFC 279 Pick: Reed

Chad Anheliger (12-5-0) v. Heili Alateng (15-8-1, 2NC)

Chad Anheliger - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 64" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

Heili Alateng - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 66" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 8 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Anheliger should be better and can finish it anywhere this fight goes. He has solid power and is an excellent grappler. Alateng has the power to end this fight early but would need to land something clean, as Anheliger pressures forward. He could also grab an early takedown and keep top control to steal a round. I expect Anheliger to apply constant pressure and eventually record an early finish, making him a solid play for cash and GPP contests.

UFC 279 Pick: Anheliger

Norma Dumont (7-2-0) v. Danyelle Wolf (1-0-0)

Norma Dumont - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 2 finishes in 7 wins

Danyelle Wolf - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Decent wrestling/grappling

~ 0 finishes in 1 win

DFS Perspective: I do not anticipate much coming from this fight. Dumont tends to fight slowly and defensively. She would have a considerable advantage if she were to look for takedowns and control. Wolf is making her debut at 39 after winning on DWCS two years ago. She is a professional boxer with excellent striking but little MMA experience. A 15-minute striking affair would likely be close, with Wolf edging Dumont out with volume. I would expect Dumont to get this to the mat, where she could dominate with control. This is another fight where I would not trust either in cash, but both could make decent plays for GPP contests.

UFC 279 Pick: Dumont

Jake Collier (13-7-0) v. Chris Barnett (22-8-0)

Jake Collier - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Decent wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

Chris Barnett - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 22 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be a 15-minute striking match. Collier should have the advantage with volume and control time if it goes to a decision, taking it on the cards. Barnett is more likely to be the winner if there is an early stoppage. It is hard to trust either guy in cash. Collier may not score well enough in a decision to hit value, so Barnett would be the only play I would make.

UFC 279 Pick: Barnett

Denis Tiuliulin (10-6-0) v. Jamie Pickett (13-7-0)

Denis Tiuliulin - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

Jamie Pickett - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 80" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Another fight I expect to stay on the feet for as long as it lasts. Either guy could wind up scoring a knockout, but Pickett would have the advantage with volume if it went to the judges. I will lean the way of Pickett for that reason, but Tiuliulin makes an excellent GPP play, as all but one of his knockout wins came in the first round.

UFC 279 Pick: Pickett

Jailton Almeida (16-2-0) v. Anton Turkalj (8-0-0)

Jailton Almeida - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 79" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 16 wins

Anton Turkalj - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be an absolute banger. Almeida has been nothing short of incredible since joining the promotion and will be looking to make it three in a row against the debuting Turkalj. Turkalj looked phenomenal in his DWCS fight, earning his contract, and will be looking to build off that. Both guys are exciting fighters, but I think Almeida is better everywhere and records another early finish. He is expensive, but an early finish should nail value. Turkalj makes a solid GPP dart play, given his finishing ability.

UFC 279 Pick: Almeida

Hakeem Dawodu (13-2-1) v. Julian Erosa (27-10-0)

Hakeem Dawodu - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 13 wins

Julian Erosa - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 23 finishes in 27 wins

DFS Perspective: Dawodu put on a masterclass of striking in his last fight and will have another advantage in striking against Erosa. He has excellent volume but tends to lack the power to finish fights. Erosa is as tough as they come and is a fantastic striker in his own right, though a bit more wild. He will have a considerable advantage with grappling and will likely look to snare Dawodu's neck early and often. I think these odds should be closer, if not flipped entirely, making Erosa my favorite dog on the card. I like him in cash and GPP contests.

UFC 279 Pick: Erosa

Johnny Walker (18-7-0) v. Ion Cutelaba (16-7-1)

Johnny Walker - Height: 6'6" - Reach: 82" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Decent wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 18 wins

Ion Cutelaba - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 75" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 14 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: This could easily go down as one of the more exciting fights on the card. Neither guy has been performing exceptionally well over their last five fights, so both should come in hot. Walker will have an obvious size advantage and should look to keep this fight at range. He is a wild striker, which tends to get him caught, but he throws with a ton of power and records a lot of knockouts. Cutelaba has power in his own right but will have a considerable advantage on the mat if he looks to use his wrestling early. Either guy could wind up with a finish here, but I will side with Cutelaba, with his wrestling making the difference. I like Cutelaba for cash and GPP contests, but Walker makes a solid GPP target, as this fight likely does not see the bell.

UFC 279 Pick: Cutelaba

Irene Aldana (13-6-0) v. Macy Chiasson (9-2-0)

Irene Aldana - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Decent wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 13 wins

Macy Chiasson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Aldana is one of the top fighters in the division and has used her excellent striking to record two knockout wins in her last three fights. She throws a lot of volume and uses solid defense to avoid getting hit and keeping the fight on the feet. Chiasson is slowly making her way up the UFC rankings and is now receiving her toughest test. She is a decent striker but likes to pressure fighters into the clinch and look for trip takedowns for control on the mat. I see Aldana keeping this fight upright and eventually overwhelming Chiasson to an early finish. Aldana is a solid play for cash and GPP contests.

UFC 279 Pick: Aldana

Kevin Holland (23-7-0, 1NC) v. Daniel Rodriguez (16-2-0)

Kevin Holland - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 81" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 19 finishes in 23 wins

Daniel Rodriguez - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Decent wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Holland has the reach advantage over just about everyone, and this fight is no different. He will likely fight from a distance, throwing jabs down the middle and lobbing kicks everywhere. On the other hand, Rodriguez is a banger and loves to fight in the pocket nose to nose. He will likely pressure forward and force a fight Holland is uncomfortable with. I expect this to be a highly entertaining, back-and-forth battle between both fighters. Holland could look to mix in some takedowns, but I do not think he will find success with them. Many people will be backing Holland, but I like D-Rod in this spot and think he either finds a knockout or crushes Holland with volume. Rodriguez is one of my favorite dogs on the slate.

UFC 279 Pick: Rodriguez

Jingliang Li (19-7-0) v. Tony Ferguson (26-7-0)

Li Jingliang - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 14 finishes in 19 wins

Tony Ferguson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 20 finishes in 25 wins

DFS Perspective: It is always hard to pick against Ferguson, but I do not see him having much success in this fight unless he finds a choke early. He can still put up decent volume, but he looks to be nearing the end of the line. I expect Li to overpower him, causing Ferguson to lose his fifth in a row. Li has been submitted twice and has struggled in grappling exchanges, so if Ferguson is going to pull this out, it would be in that fashion. I like Li in cash and GPP contests, with Ferguson sprinkled in mass entry tournaments.

UFC 279 Pick: Li

Khamzat Chimaev (11-0-0) v. Nate Diaz (21-13-0)

Khamzat Chimaev - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 11 wins

Nate Diaz - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 76" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: Diaz last fought in June of last year and November of 2019 before that. He did not look good in either fight but is as tough as they come. Chimaev continues to prove he is the real deal and I am pretty much sold now. He is a complete fighter with excellent striking and phenomenal ground game. I expect Chimaev to have his way with Diaz, forcing him to fight wherever he wants to. Diaz's best chance will come on the mat by submission, but I do not see it happening. Chimaev is safe for all contests.

UFC 279 Pick: Chimaev

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

