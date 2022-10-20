Drake's Takes: UFC 280 Oliveira vs. Makhachev

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

Karol Rosa (15-4-0) v. Lina Lansberg (10-6-0)

Karol Rosa - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 6 finishes in 15 wins

Lina Lansberg - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: I do not expect Lansberg to find much success against Rosa unless she can find her way to top control and land elbows. Rosa should be better everywhere this fight goes and is a solid option for cash and GPP contests.

UFC 280 Pick: Rosa

Muhammad Mokaev (8-0-0) v. Malcolm Gordon (14-5-0)

Muhammad Mokaev - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

Malcolm Gordon - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" – Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Gordon carries a little power in his hands and will need to land something big to take this fight. Mokaev is an extremely fast starter, and I expect him to quickly get Gordon to the mat for a submission or ground and pound. Mokaev is the highest-priced fighter on the slate and will need that first-round finish, or many takedowns, to hit value, but he is a safe play for all contests.

UFC 280 Pick: Mokaev

Armen Petrosyan (7-2-0) v. AJ Dobson (6-1-0, 1NC)

Armen Petrosyan - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 7 wins

A.J. Dobson - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a high-paced striking affair unless Dobson attempts and finds success with takedowns. Petrosyan has solid takedown defense and is the better striker of the two. Both guys have power and could knock the other out as well. I lean towards Petrosyan, as he should have better defense and more striking, but it is not a confident pick for DFS.

UFC 280 Pick: Petrosyan

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (16-3-1) v. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-1-0)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 16 wins

Gadzhi Omargadzhiev - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 71" – Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: This fight should be closer to a pick 'em. Both guys are low-volume strikers with good power and solid wrestling. This will likely come down to who gets control on the mat, and in a fight this close, I would rather side with the dog. Both guys would make good plays for GPP contests.

UFC 280 Pick: Omargadzhiev

Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5-1) v. Lucas Almeida (14-1-0)

Zubaira Tukhugov - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 20 wins

Lucas Almeida - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Tukhugov will need to grind this out on the mat to avoid getting overwhelmed on the feet. Almeida will have a considerable cardio edge and a massive volume advantage. If he can avoid getting controlled on the mat, he should dominate on the feet and possibly record a finish, making him a solid play for DFS contests.

UFC 280 Pick: Almeida

Volkan Oezdemir (18-6-0) v. Nikita Krylov (28-9-0)

Volkan Oezdemir - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 18 wins

Nikita Krylov - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 27 finishes in 28 wins

DFS Perspective: Oezdemir looked good in his latest win, but his patient approach will get him finished in this fight. Krylov starts fast and can finish the fight anywhere it goes. His latest win was a nasty first-round knockout, and the same thing could happen here if Oezdemir starts slow. Krylov should be a solid play for all contests.

UFC 280 Pick: Krylov

Makhmud Muradov (25-7-0) v. Caio Borralho (12-1-0)

Makhmud Muradov - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 20 finishes in 25 wins

Caio Borralho - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 75" – Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Borralho should not be this big of a favorite. He is solid everywhere and can finish the fight, but Muradov is dangerous and will be pushing the pace. Borralho would be wise to get the fight to the mat and avoid striking with Muradov. I like the dog here, and I expect Muradov to avoid takedowns and eventually find a knockout, making him an excellent play for GPP.

UFC 280 Pick: Muradov

Belal Muhammad (21-3-0, 1NC) v. Sean Brady (15-0-0)

Belal Muhammad - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 21 wins

Sean Brady - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Both guys have similar fighting styles, but Brady fights at a little faster pace. Muhammad is a sniper and sits behind a nasty jab while mixing in takedowns and control time. Brady is a scrapper with solid power and will also mix in takedowns. This likely comes down to who finds the most control on the mat, and it could go either way. Brady was my preference when the fight was announced, and I will ride him to a decision win. I would not trust either in cash, but both can make a case for GPP contests.

UFC 280 Pick: Brady

Katlyn Chookagian (18-4-0) v. Manon Fiorot (9-1-0)

Katlyn Chookagian - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 18 wins

Manon Fiorot - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: I will not put much stock into Chookagian. I expect she will try to play a safe fight from range, but I do not see it working. Fiorot is electric and will come out hot. She has fast hands, significant power and can mix in takedowns. She should dominate everywhere this goes, and I love her for cash and GPP contests.

UFC 280 Pick: Fiorot

Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) v. Mateusz Gamrot (21-1-0, 1NC)

Beneil Dariush - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 21 wins

Mateusz Gamrot - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 21 wins

DFS Perspective: These guys have very similar fighting styles, and the edge should come from whoever starts faster. Gamrot will have a slight edge on the feet, while Dariush will have a slight edge on the mat. I expect a fight-of-the-night contender in this one and will lean the way of the more aggressive fighter. Tough to trust either in cash, but both make solid plays for GPP.

UFC 280 Pick: Gamrot

Petr Yan (16-3-0) v. Sean O'Malley (15-1-0)

Petr Yan - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 16 wins

Sean O'Malley - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: I would be shocked if O'Malley wins this fight. He is an excellent striker and great overall fighter but has not fought anyone near the level of Yan. Yan is one of the best overall defenders in the UFC and an incredible striker and wrestler. I like Yan for all contests, with O'Malley mixed in mass-entry GPP tournaments.

UFC 280 Pick: Yan

Aljamain Sterling (21-3-0) v. TJ Dillashaw (18-4-0)

Aljamain Sterling - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 21 wins

TJ Dillashaw - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: Sterling will have an edge on the mat, particularly in grappling. Dillashaw will have a slight edge on the feet. Both guys have wrestling chops, and this fight should come down to how good Dillashaw looks. Sterling is the champ and rightfully favored, but I am leaning towards Dillashaw, as I think he is the better overall fighter. Either guy could have a spot for all contests, depending on which way you go.

UFC 280 Pick: Dillashaw

Charles Oliveira (33-8-0) v. Islam Makhachev (22-1-0)

Charles Oliveira - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 30 finishes in 3 wins

Islam Makhachev - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 22 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be an incredible fight between two of the top-ranked guys in the division. Makhachev is an excellent fighter but has not fought anyone of Oliveira's caliber. I expect Oliveira to come up huge again and find an early finish to be crowned champ once again. Whichever guy wins will likely end up with a huge score for DFS.

UFC 280 Pick: Oliveira

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.