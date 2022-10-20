Drake's Takes: UFC 280 Oliveira vs. Makhachev

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.
Karol Rosa (15-4-0) v. Lina Lansberg (10-6-0)
Karol Rosa - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 6 finishes in 15 wins
Lina Lansberg - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 4 finishes in 10 wins
DFS Perspective: I do not expect Lansberg to find much success against Rosa unless she can find her way to top control and land elbows. Rosa should be better everywhere this fight goes and is a solid option for cash and GPP contests.
UFC 280 Pick: Rosa
Muhammad Mokaev (8-0-0) v. Malcolm Gordon (14-5-0)
Muhammad Mokaev - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 5 finishes in 8 wins
Malcolm Gordon - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" – Switch
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 11 finishes in 15 wins
DFS Perspective: Gordon carries a little power in his hands and will need to land something big to take this fight. Mokaev is an extremely fast starter, and I expect him to quickly get Gordon to the mat for a submission or ground and pound. Mokaev is the highest-priced fighter on the slate and will need that first-round finish, or many takedowns, to hit value, but he is a safe play for all contests.
UFC 280 Pick: Mokaev
Armen Petrosyan (7-2-0) v. AJ Dobson (6-1-0, 1NC)
Armen Petrosyan - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Minimal wrestling/grappling
~ 6 finishes in 7 wins
A.J. Dobson - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 5 finishes in 6 wins
DFS Perspective: This should be a high-paced striking affair unless Dobson attempts and finds success with takedowns. Petrosyan has solid takedown defense and is the better striker of the two. Both guys have power and could knock the other out as well. I lean towards Petrosyan, as he should have better defense and more striking, but it is not a confident pick for DFS.
UFC 280 Pick: Petrosyan
Abubakar Nurmagomedov (16-3-1) v. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-1-0)
Abubakar Nurmagomedov - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 10 finishes in 16 wins
Gadzhi Omargadzhiev - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 71" – Switch
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 11 finishes in 13 wins
DFS Perspective: This fight should be closer to a pick 'em. Both guys are low-volume strikers with good power and solid wrestling. This will likely come down to who gets control on the mat, and in a fight this close, I would rather side with the dog. Both guys would make good plays for GPP contests.
UFC 280 Pick: Omargadzhiev
Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5-1) v. Lucas Almeida (14-1-0)
Zubaira Tukhugov - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 8 finishes in 20 wins
Lucas Almeida - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 14 finishes in 14 wins
DFS Perspective: Tukhugov will need to grind this out on the mat to avoid getting overwhelmed on the feet. Almeida will have a considerable cardio edge and a massive volume advantage. If he can avoid getting controlled on the mat, he should dominate on the feet and possibly record a finish, making him a solid play for DFS contests.
UFC 280 Pick: Almeida
Volkan Oezdemir (18-6-0) v. Nikita Krylov (28-9-0)
Volkan Oezdemir - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Minimal wrestling/grappling
~ 13 finishes in 18 wins
Nikita Krylov - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 27 finishes in 28 wins
DFS Perspective: Oezdemir looked good in his latest win, but his patient approach will get him finished in this fight. Krylov starts fast and can finish the fight anywhere it goes. His latest win was a nasty first-round knockout, and the same thing could happen here if Oezdemir starts slow. Krylov should be a solid play for all contests.
UFC 280 Pick: Krylov
Makhmud Muradov (25-7-0) v. Caio Borralho (12-1-0)
Makhmud Muradov - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 20 finishes in 25 wins
Caio Borralho - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 75" – Southpaw
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 7 finishes in 12 wins
DFS Perspective: Borralho should not be this big of a favorite. He is solid everywhere and can finish the fight, but Muradov is dangerous and will be pushing the pace. Borralho would be wise to get the fight to the mat and avoid striking with Muradov. I like the dog here, and I expect Muradov to avoid takedowns and eventually find a knockout, making him an excellent play for GPP.
UFC 280 Pick: Muradov
Belal Muhammad (21-3-0, 1NC) v. Sean Brady (15-0-0)
Belal Muhammad - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 5 finishes in 21 wins
Sean Brady - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 7 finishes in 15 wins
DFS Perspective: Both guys have similar fighting styles, but Brady fights at a little faster pace. Muhammad is a sniper and sits behind a nasty jab while mixing in takedowns and control time. Brady is a scrapper with solid power and will also mix in takedowns. This likely comes down to who finds the most control on the mat, and it could go either way. Brady was my preference when the fight was announced, and I will ride him to a decision win. I would not trust either in cash, but both can make a case for GPP contests.
UFC 280 Pick: Brady
Katlyn Chookagian (18-4-0) v. Manon Fiorot (9-1-0)
Katlyn Chookagian - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Minimal wrestling/grappling
~ 3 finishes in 18 wins
Manon Fiorot - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 6 finishes in 9 wins
DFS Perspective: I will not put much stock into Chookagian. I expect she will try to play a safe fight from range, but I do not see it working. Fiorot is electric and will come out hot. She has fast hands, significant power and can mix in takedowns. She should dominate everywhere this goes, and I love her for cash and GPP contests.
UFC 280 Pick: Fiorot
Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) v. Mateusz Gamrot (21-1-0, 1NC)
Beneil Dariush - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 13 finishes in 21 wins
Mateusz Gamrot - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 12 finishes in 21 wins
DFS Perspective: These guys have very similar fighting styles, and the edge should come from whoever starts faster. Gamrot will have a slight edge on the feet, while Dariush will have a slight edge on the mat. I expect a fight-of-the-night contender in this one and will lean the way of the more aggressive fighter. Tough to trust either in cash, but both make solid plays for GPP.
UFC 280 Pick: Gamrot
Petr Yan (16-3-0) v. Sean O'Malley (15-1-0)
Petr Yan - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" – Switch
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 8 finishes in 16 wins
Sean O'Malley - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Switch
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 12 finishes in 15 wins
DFS Perspective: I would be shocked if O'Malley wins this fight. He is an excellent striker and great overall fighter but has not fought anyone near the level of Yan. Yan is one of the best overall defenders in the UFC and an incredible striker and wrestler. I like Yan for all contests, with O'Malley mixed in mass-entry GPP tournaments.
UFC 280 Pick: Yan
Aljamain Sterling (21-3-0) v. TJ Dillashaw (18-4-0)
Aljamain Sterling - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 10 finishes in 21 wins
TJ Dillashaw - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 11 finishes in 17 wins
DFS Perspective: Sterling will have an edge on the mat, particularly in grappling. Dillashaw will have a slight edge on the feet. Both guys have wrestling chops, and this fight should come down to how good Dillashaw looks. Sterling is the champ and rightfully favored, but I am leaning towards Dillashaw, as I think he is the better overall fighter. Either guy could have a spot for all contests, depending on which way you go.
UFC 280 Pick: Dillashaw
Charles Oliveira (33-8-0) v. Islam Makhachev (22-1-0)
Charles Oliveira - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 30 finishes in 3 wins
Islam Makhachev - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 14 finishes in 22 wins
DFS Perspective: This should be an incredible fight between two of the top-ranked guys in the division. Makhachev is an excellent fighter but has not fought anyone of Oliveira's caliber. I expect Oliveira to come up huge again and find an early finish to be crowned champ once again. Whichever guy wins will likely end up with a huge score for DFS.
UFC 280 Pick: Oliveira
FANDUEL MMA SCORING
Moves Scoring
Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts
Takedown = 6 pts
Takedown Defense = 3 pts
Knockdown = 12 pts
Submission Attempt = 5 pts
Fight Conclusion Bonuses
1st Round Win = 100 pts
2nd Round Win = 75 pts
3rd Round Win = 50 pts
4th Round Win = 35 pts
5th Round Win = 25 pts
Decision Win = 20 pts
Scoring Notes
- Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.
- A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.
DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING
Moves Scoring
Strikes: +0.2 pts
Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts
Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second
Takedown (TD): +5 pts
Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts
Knockdown (KD): +10 pts
Fight Conclusion Bonuses
1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts
2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts
3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts
4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts
5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts
Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts
Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts
(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)
Scoring Notes
- Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.
- A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.
- Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.
- A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.
- A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.