Drake's Takes: UFC 288 Sterling vs. Cejudo

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 288 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Daniel Santos - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 11 wins

Johnny Munoz - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a lower-level UFC fight, and I would not be surprised to see either guy win. Santos should be slightly better everywhere except for maybe power. I expect him to look for takedowns early and hunt for an early sub.

UFC 288 Pick: Santos

Joseph Holmes - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 80" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 8 wins

Claudio Ribeiro - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Both guys are coming in from losses and hungry for a win. They each have the power to end this instantly, but this fight should come down to whether or not Holmes can record takedowns. If he can, he could snatch the neck of Ribeiro and win by submission. If he cannot, Ribeiro likely knocks him out, as all 10 of his wins have come that way.

UFC 288 Pick: Ribeiro

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8-0) v. Rafael Estevam (11-0-0)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 66" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

Rafael Estevam - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Zhumagulov was once considered a top prospect in the UFC but has now lost five of six UFC fights and could be facing his papers (though he definitely didn't get any help from the judges in a few questionable split decisions). Estevam is making his UFC debut and could not ask for a better matchup. He should be better everywhere and finish this fight early.

UFC 288 Pick: Estevam

Ikram Aliskerov (13-1-0) v. Phil Hawes (12-4-0)

Ikram Aliskerov - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 76" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

Phil Hawes - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Hawes started 3-0 in the UFC but has since gone 1-2 and will be looking to right the ship against the debuting Aliskerov. He will have an edge on the feet but likely struggles if it hits the mat. Aliskerov can keep this close on the feet but will have a considerable advantage on the mat. I expect him to shoot early and suffocate Hawes until he finishes him.

UFC 288 Pick: Aliskerov

Parker Porter (13-8-0) v. Braxton Smith (5-1-0)

Parker Porter - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 8 finishes in 12 wins

Braxton Smith - Height: 5'9" - Reach: N/A - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 5 wins

DFS Perspective: This fight goes one of two ways. Smith rushes forward and knocks Porter out quickly, or Porter avoids the power and piles up volume after Smith tires out. Smith has never been outside the first round, and I would expect him to have little cardio left after it.

UFC 288 Pick: Smith

Marina Rodriguez (16-2-2) v. Virna Jandiroba (18-3-0)

Marina Rodriguez - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 65" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 16 wins

Virna Jandiroba - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 64" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 18 wins

DFS Perspective: Rodriguez looks to have lost a step over the course of her last two fights. She is still an excellent striker, and her get-up game improves with each fight. If this were going to be 15 minutes of striking, I would be on her all day. However, I expect Jandiroba to succeed with level changes and takedowns, potentially finding a submission by wrapping up Rodriguez's neck. It's risky, but I like the dog in this one.

UFC 288 Pick: Jandiroba

Khaos Williams (13-3-0) v. Rolando Bedoya (14-1-0)

Khaos Williams - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 13 wins

Rolando Bedoya - Height: 5'`11" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: You can argue that Bedoya has earned this UFC debut, but the matchup against Williams is a considerable step up in competition. His best bet would be getting the fight to the mat, but Williams has excellent takedown defense. Williams should dominate the striking, and I would expect him to control the pace. Without a finish, I do not expect this fight to score well for DFS purposes.

UFC 288 Pick: Williams

Devin Clark (14-7-0) v. Kennedy Nzechukwu (11-3-0)

Devin Clark - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 14 wins

Kennedy Nzechukwu - Height: 6'5" - Reach: 83" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect most of this fight to take place on the feet. Clark is a far better wrestler/grappler, but Nzechukwu has excellent takedown defense. Nzechukwu could also look for a takedown, but he likely controls the pace of this fight on the feet. This is another fight I would not expect a high score from without an early finish.

UFC 288 Pick: Nzechukwu

Drew Dober (26-11-0) v. Matt Frevola (10-3-1)

Drew Dober - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 26 wins

Matt Frevola - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: This is an excellent fight to target for DFS, as I expect it to be a thriller that could end early. Both fighters have considerable power and should be throwing heavy right out of the gate. With an average fight time of eight minutes between both fighters, this one should be over by mid-second round, backed up by an Odds to Finish mark of (-250) or greater. That said, Dober has the better chin with more experience and is my pick to win.

UFC 288 Pick: Dober

Kron Gracie (5-1-0) v. Charles Jourdain (13-6-1)

Kron Gracie - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" - Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 5 wins

Charles Jourdain - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 69" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Gracie is making his return after nearly four years away. He is an entertaining fighter, but it is difficult to trust anyone after that long of a layoff. Jourdain is one of the toughest fighters in the UFC and will bring the heat in this one. He is on a tough two-fight skid and will be hungry to win. I expect him to come out hot and shut Gracie down early.

UFC 288 Pick: Jourdain

Movsar Evloev (16-0-0) v. Diego Lopes (21-5-0)

Movsar Evloev - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 16 wins

Diego Lopes - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 18 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: Lopes is making a short-notice debut and will have an extremely tall task facing Evloev. His best chance is to clip him early and record a knockout, which is very unlikely. As a result, Evloev will likely be the highest-owned fighter on the slate, and his DFS score should smash value.

UFC 288 Pick: Evloev

Jessica Andrade (24-10-0) v. Xiaonan Yan (16-3-0)

Jessica Andrade - Height: 5'1" - Reach: 62" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 24 wins

Xiaonan Yan - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 63" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be close for a round or so, then I would expect Andrade to take over. She will be better everywhere, including a considerable advantage on the mat. Andrade should have her way with Xiaonan, and I would not be shocked to see her finish this early.

UFC 288 Pick: Andrade

Belal Muhammad (22-3-0) v. Gilbert Burns (22-5-0)

Belal Muhammad - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 6 finishes in 22 wins

Gilbert Burns - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 22 wins

DFS Perspective: On the feet, I expect this to be close. Muhammed has the technical striking and volume, while Burns has the power and speed. The wrestling between both should be close, but the grappling edge goes to Burns. This fight is as close as its gets and will come down to who executes their game plan better. I favor Burns to win at least three of five rounds, provided he succeeds with takedowns.

UFC 288 Pick: Burns

Aljamain Sterling (22-3-0) v. Henry Cejudo (16-2-0)

Aljamain Sterling - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 22 wins

Henry Cejudo - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 64" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Cejudo returns to the Octagon for his first fight in three years. He has always been an excellent fighter with a considerable skill set, but his layoff worries me. Sterling will be looking to defend his belt for the third time and should have an edge just about everywhere this fight goes, particularly with volume and grappling. Given the layoff of Cejudo, I expect Sterling to use his size advantage to control this fight and keep him where he wants him.

UFC 288 Pick: Sterling

