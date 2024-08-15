MMA Betting
Fight IQ: UFC 305 Preview, Du Plessis vs. Adesanya

Written by 
Christopher Olson 
Published on August 15, 2024

This article is part of our Fight IQ series.

We are back, and we are live! Chris, Joe, and Drake return with an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 305 fight card on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. The UFC welcomes back the man who took the middleweight division by storm when Israel Adesanya returns after nearly a year-long absence to fight Dricus Du Plessis for the divisional crown. This will be preceded by a title eliminator bout at flyweight as Steve Erceg takes on mainstay Kai Kara-France. Tune in and chat live during the show to have your questions answered!

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about  DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @Theonliest1

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest in writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Christopher Olson plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Sommerset, FanDuel: Christop, Yahoo: Martins.
