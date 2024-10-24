Fight IQ: UFC 308 Preview, Topuria vs. Holloway

This article is part of our Fight IQ series.

We are back, and we are live! Joey T. once again joins Chris and Joe for an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 308 fight card on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. Saturday's main event promises to be a fight for the ages, as the long-reigning king of the featherweights, Max Holloway, takes on heavy-handed undefeated champion Ilia Topuria. This will be preceded by a five-round middleweight affair between Khamzat Chimaev and "The Reaper" Robert Whittaker. Tune in and chat live during the show to have your questions answered!

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @Theonliest1

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and a high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier, who is currently ranked 13th in DFS MMA. You can also find him as one of the original contributors to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Joey T: Joey is a Co-Host on Its Time Picks - an upcoming YouTube channel where he and Drake break down fights for MMA events. He can be found on Twitter at @JoeDFSBetting.

