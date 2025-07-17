The best plays for DFS, betting, and everything in between are discussed on the Fight IQ podcast ahead of UFC 318. Watch as Chris, Joe, and Drake break down each fight for Saturday's event.

DFS and Betting Predictions for UFC 318, Holloway vs. Poirier 3: The Fight IQ Podcast

We are back, and we are live! Chris, Joe, and friend of the show Joey T return with an in-depth breakdown of the entire UFC 318 fight card on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. The UFC will bid farewell to a legend when Dustin Poirier battles Max Holloway in a trilogy fight 13 years in the making. This will be preceded by an intriguing middleweight scrap, as Paulo Costa takes on surging kickboxer Roman Kopylov. Tune in and chat live during the show to have your questions answered!

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @Theonliest1

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest in writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

Joey T: Joey is a Co-Host on Its Time Picks- an upcoming YouTube channel where he and Drake break down fights for MMA events. He can be found on Twitter at @JoeDFSBetting.

