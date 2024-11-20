MMA Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC Macau

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC is in Macau, China on Saturday, November 23 for UFC Macau. In the main event, Petr Yan takes on Deiveson Figueiredo in a highly-anticipated bantamweight bout.

Below, I'll share my UFC Macau predictions, including a betting favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Welterweight

Muslim Salikhov (20-5) vs Song Kenan (22-8)

UFC Macau is a very tricky card to bet on, as it features plenty of fighters making their debut or fighters who aren't as well-known.

One spot I do like is Muslim Salikhov to get his hand raised over Kenan Song.

Salikhov is coming off a good win over Santiago Ponzinibbio, so he has a little momentum following a two-fight skid. The 40-year-old is a good striker, especially defensively, as he only absorbs 2.92 significant strikes per minute, while Song absorbs 5.84 significant strikes per minute.

Salikhov is also the better wrestler, but it's the striking that will get it done here. Song has a negative striking differential, which will be the main factor in Salikhov edging out a decision win here.

UFC Macau Bet: Muslim Salikhov (-185)

Weight Class: Flyweight

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (8-0) vs Carlos Hernandez (9-4)

For my underdog pick, I'm taking Nyamjargal Tumendemberel to defeat Carlos Hernandez.

Hernandez is 2-3 in the UFC and is riding a two-fight losing streak. Meanwhile, Tumendemberel is making his debut but has impressed me with an 8-0 pro record, including two wins on the Road to the UFC Fight Pass series.

Tumendemberel is a great grappler, which will come into play here. In Hernandez's losses, he was controlled on the ground. I like Tumendemberel to be able to take Hernandez down, and even if he doesn't get a submission, he will win a clear-cut decision.

UFC Macau Bet: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (+160)

Weight Class: Women's flyweight

Yan Xiaonan (18-4) vs Tabatha Ricci (11-2)

For my prop at UFC Macau, I'm taking Yan Xiaonan to defeat Tabatha Ricci by decision.

Xiaonan is coming off a decision loss to Weili Zhang for the title -- a spot in which she fought well and had her moments, showing she deserved to be there. She now has a massive step down in competition, and I like Yan to be able to out-strike Ricci and win a clear-cut decision.

Yan lands 4.97 significant strikes per minute, while Ricci has a negative striking differential. Defense is optional, as she's absorbing 5.3 strikes per minute.

In the end, Yan should be able to land the better shots and win a decision by using her striking and volume.

UFC Macau Bet: Yan Xiaonan by decision (-120)

Weight Classes: Bantamweight & Flyweight

Petr Yan (17-5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1)

Carlos Ulberg (10-1) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (20-7)

For my parlay at UFC Macau, I'm taking Petr Yan and Carlos Ulberg to get their hands raised Saturday.

Yan is set to headline the card against Figueiredo, and a five-round fight is a great spot for the Russian to win. Yan is perfect for main events, as he usually takes a round or two to get going and really start to break down opponents. Figueiredo's cardio is also a concern. I expect Yan to take over in the later rounds to get a big decision win here.

In the other leg of my parlay, I'm backing Ulberg to win. Ulberg and Oezdemir are KO artists, and this should be a great fight for however long it lasts. However, Ulberg has the better chin and is the superior striker, so I expect him to land something early and KO Oezdemir.

UFC Macau Bet: Petr Yan & Carlos Ulberg parlay (-118)

