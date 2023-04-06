Mixed Martial Arts
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
RotoWire Expert Picks: UFC 287 Main Card

RotoWire Expert Picks: UFC 287 Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
April 6, 2023

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

Is recently-crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira officially the kryptonite for Israel Adesanya? Izzy will attempt to hold off the KO capability of the powerful Brazilian when the two rematch for the belt Saturday in Miami.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings UFC 287 preview courtesy of Jon Litterine. We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Alex Pereira (+135) vs.
Israel Adesanya (-155)

Middleweight
Championship

AdesanyaPereiraTBD
Gilbert Burns (-450) vs.
Jorge Masvidal (+360)

Welterweight

BurnsBurnsTBD
Rob Font (+150) vs.
Adrian Yanez (-185)

Bantamweight

YanezYanezTBD
Kevin Holland (-275) vs.
Santiago Ponzinibbio (+220)

Welterweight

HollandHollandTBD
Raul Rosas (-250) vs.
Christian Rodriguez (+200)

Bantamweight

RosasRosasTBD
 

 

   
     
UFC 287 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2023 RECORD 11-911-910-10
2023 PERCENTAGE .550.550.500
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  250-163259-154 203-161
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .605.627.555

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE

"SUNTZU"

SHAUN 
"TheDFSniper"

(C) Alex Pereira (+135) vs.
Israel Adesanya (-155)

Middleweight
Championship

PereiraAdesanya
Gilbert Burns (-450) vs.
Jorge Masvidal (+360)

Welterweight

BurnsBurns
Rob Font (+150) vs.
Adrian Yanez (-185)

Bantamweight

FontYanez
Kevin Holland (-275) vs.
Santiago Ponzinibbio (+220)

Welterweight

HollandHolland
Raul Rosas (-250) vs.
Christian Rodriguez (+200)

Bantamweight

RodriguezRosas
 

 

  
    
UFC 287 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 10-1012-8
2023 PERCENTAGE .500.600
2022 RECORD 38-2339-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639
2021 RECORD 38-2536-27
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.571
2020 RECORD 36-1838-16
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.704
2019 RECORD 34-2434-24
2019 PERCENTAGE .586.586
ALL-TIME 183-119189-113
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .606.626

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

COLE     

DRAKE

(C) Alex Pereira (+135) vs.
Israel Adesanya (-155)

Middleweight
Championship

AdesanyaPereira
Gilbert Burns (-450) vs.
Jorge Masvidal (+360)

Welterweight

BurnsBurns
Rob Font (+150) vs.
Adrian Yanez (-185)

Bantamweight

FontYanez
Kevin Holland (-275) vs.
Santiago Ponzinibbio (+220)

Welterweight

HollandPonzinibbio
Raul Rosas (-250) vs.
Christian Rodriguez (+200)

Bantamweight

RosasRosas
 

 

  
    
UFC 287 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 12-810-10
2023 PERCENTAGE .600.500
2022 RECORD 39-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .639.639
2021 RECORD 43-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .672.548
2020 RECORD N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
2019 RECORD N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 91-4966-46
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .650.589

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MMA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MMA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jake Letarski
Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
Drake's Takes: UFC 287 Pereira vs Adesanya 2
Drake's Takes: UFC 287 Pereira vs Adesanya 2
Fight IQ: UFC 287 Preview, Pereira vs. Adesanya 2
Fight IQ: UFC 287 Preview, Pereira vs. Adesanya 2
MMA Best Bets: Cole's Picks, Odds and Predictions for UFC 287
MMA Best Bets: Cole's Picks, Odds and Predictions for UFC 287
DraftKings MMA: UFC 287 DFS Picks & Preview
DraftKings MMA: UFC 287 DFS Picks & Preview
UFC San Antonio DFS Preview and Predictions: The MMA Mashup
UFC San Antonio DFS Preview and Predictions: The MMA Mashup
Drake's Takes: UFC San Antonio Vera vs. Sandhagen
Drake's Takes: UFC San Antonio Vera vs. Sandhagen