RotoWire Expert Picks: UFC 289 Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
June 7, 2023

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes faces a new challenger for her bantamweight belt in Irene Aldana when the UFC heads to Vancouver on Saturday. In the co-main event, the top lightweight contender will be decided in a bout between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings UFC 289 preview courtesy of Jon Litterine. We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Amanda Nunes (-315) vs.
Irene Aldana (+260)

Women's
Bantamweight
Championship

NunesNunesNunes
Charles Oliveira (+110) vs.
Beneil Dariush (-130)

Lightweight

DariushOliveiraOliveira
Mike Malott (-210) vs.
Adam Fugitt (+170)

Welterweight

MalottMalottMalott
Dan Ige (-225) vs.
Nate Landwehr (+190)

Featherweight

IgeIgeIge
Marc-Andre Barriault (-140) vs.
Eryk Anders (+115)

Light
Heavyweight

AndersBarriaultBarriault
 

 

   
     
UFC 289 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2023 RECORD 18-1216-1414-16
2023 PERCENTAGE .600.533.467
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  257-166264-159 207-167
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .608.624.553

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE

"SUNTZU"

SHAUN 
"TheDFSniper"

(C) Amanda Nunes (-315) vs.
Irene Aldana (+260)

Women's
Bantamweight
Championship

NunesNunes
Charles Oliveira (+110) vs.
Beneil Dariush (-130)

Lightweight

OliveiraDariush
Mike Malott (-210) vs.
Adam Fugitt (+170)

Welterweight

MalottMalott
Dan Ige (-225) vs.
Nate Landwehr (+190)

Featherweight

IgeIge
Marc-Andre Barriault (-140) vs.
Eryk Anders (+115)

Light
Heavyweight

AndersBarriault
 

 

  
    
UFC 289 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 17-1318-12
2023 PERCENTAGE .567.600
2022 RECORD 38-2339-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639
2021 RECORD 38-2536-27
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.571
2020 RECORD 36-1838-16
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.704
2019 RECORD 34-2434-24
2019 PERCENTAGE .586.586
ALL-TIME 200-122195-117
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .621.625

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

COLE     

DRAKE

(C) Amanda Nunes (-315) vs.
Irene Aldana (+260)

Women's
Bantamweight
Championship

NunesNunes
Charles Oliveira (+110) vs.
Beneil Dariush (-130)

Lightweight

DariushOliveira
Mike Malott (-210) vs.
Adam Fugitt (+170)

Welterweight

MalottMalott
Dan Ige (-225) vs.
Nate Landwehr (+190)

Featherweight

IgeLandwehr
Marc-Andre Barriault (-140) vs.
Eryk Anders (+115)

Light
Heavyweight

BarriaultBarriault
 

 

  
    
UFC 289 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 19-1114-16
2023 PERCENTAGE .633.467
2022 RECORD 39-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .639.639
2021 RECORD 43-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .672.548
2020 RECORD N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
2019 RECORD N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 98-5270-52
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .653.574

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

