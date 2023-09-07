MMA DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
RotoWire MMA Expert Picks: UFC 293 Main Card

RotoWire MMA Expert Picks: UFC 293 Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
September 7, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings MMA series.

The UFC once again heads to the land down under, where Israel Adesanya looks to make another title defense on a pay-per-view card filled with fighters native to the region.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings UFC 292 preview courtesy of Jon Litterine. We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Israel Adesanya (-650) vs.
Sean Strickland (+470)

Middleweight
Championship

AdesanyaAdesanyaAdesanya
Alexander Volkov (-245) vs.
Tai Tuivasa (+200)

Heavyweight

VolkovVolkovTuivasa
Manel Kape (-395) vs. 
Felipe dos Santos (+310)

Flyweight

KapeKapeKape
Austen Lane (+180) vs.
Justin Tafa (-220)

Heavyweight

LaneLaneTafa
Tyson Pedro (-110) vs.
Anton Turkalj (-110)

Light
Heavyweight

PedroPedroPedro
     
UFC 293 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2023 RECORD 29-2031-1824-25
2023 PERCENTAGE .592.633.490
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  268-174279-163 217-176
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .606.631.552

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE

"SUNTZU"

SHAUN 
"TheDFSniper"

(C) Israel Adesanya (-650) vs.
Sean Strickland (+470)

Middleweight
Championship

AdesanyaAdesanya
Alexander Volkov (-245) vs.
Tai Tuivasa (+200)

Heavyweight

VolkovVolkov
Manel Kape (-395) vs. 
Felipe dos Santos (+310)

Flyweight

KapeKape
Austen Lane (+180) vs.
Justin Tafa (-220)

Heavyweight

TafaLane
Tyson Pedro (-110) vs.
Anton Turkalj (-110)

Light
Heavyweight

PedroTurkalj
    
UFC 293 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 32-1731-18
2023 PERCENTAGE .653.633
2022 RECORD 38-2339-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639
2021 RECORD 38-2536-27
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.571
2020 RECORD 36-1838-16
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.704
2019 RECORD 34-2434-24
2019 PERCENTAGE .586.586
ALL-TIME 215-126208-123
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .630.628

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

COLE     

DRAKE

(C) Israel Adesanya (-650) vs.
Sean Strickland (+470)

Middleweight
Championship

AdesanyaAdesanya
Alexander Volkov (-245) vs.
Tai Tuivasa (+200)

Heavyweight

VolkovVolkov
Manel Kape (-395) vs. 
Felipe dos Santos (+310)

Flyweight

KapeKape
Austen Lane (+180) vs.
Justin Tafa (-220)

Heavyweight

LaneLane
Tyson Pedro (-110) vs.
Anton Turkalj (-110)

Light Heavyweight

PedroTurkalj
    
UFC 293 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 31-1826-23
2023 PERCENTAGE .633.531
2022 RECORD 39-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .639.639
2021 RECORD 43-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .672.548
2020 RECORD N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
2019 RECORD N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 110-5982-59
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .651.582

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MMA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MMA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jake Letarski
Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
Drake's Takes: UFC 293 Adesanya vs. Strickland
Drake's Takes: UFC 293 Adesanya vs. Strickland
UFC 293 Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions
UFC 293 Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions
DraftKings MMA: UFC 293 DFS Preview
DraftKings MMA: UFC 293 DFS Preview
UFC Paris Preview and Predictions: The MMA Mashup
UFC Paris Preview and Predictions: The MMA Mashup
Drake's Takes: UFC Paris Gane vs. Spivac
Drake's Takes: UFC Paris Gane vs. Spivac
UFC Paris Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions
UFC Paris Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions