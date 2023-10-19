MMA DFS
RotoWire MMA Expert Picks: UFC 294 Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
October 19, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings MMA series.

The UFC heads back to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi this Saturday for UFC 294, which will feature lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defending his belt against late-notice replacement Alexander Volkanovski, who happens to be the fighter who gave him more trouble than anybody else in the past. While Volkanovski looks to become a two-division champion, the co-main event features another late shakeup, with Kamaru Usman stepping in on short notice to face Khamzat Chimaev in a bout that likely determines the top middleweight contender.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings UFC 294 preview courtesy of Jon Litterine. We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Islam Makhachev (-245) vs.
Alexander Volkanovski (+200)

Lightweight
Championship

MakhachevMakhachevTBD
Khamzat Chimaev (-275) vs.
Kamaru Usman (+225)

Middleweight

ChimaevChimaevTBD
Magomed Ankalaev (-355) vs.
Johnny Walker (+280)

Light
Heavyweight

AnkalaevWalkerTBD
Ikram Aliskerov (-550) vs.
Warlley Alves (+410)

Middleweight

AliskerovAliskerovTBD
Said Nurmagomedov (-205) vs.
Muin Gafurov (+170)

Bantamweight

NurmagomedovNurmagomedovTBD
     
UFC 294 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2023 RECORD 32-2234-2027-27
2023 PERCENTAGE .593.630.500
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  271-176282-165 220-178
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .606.631.553

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE

"SUNTZU"

SHAUN 
"TheDFSniper"

(C) Islam Makhachev (-245) vs.
Alexander Volkanovski (+200)

Lightweight
Championship

VolkanovskiTBD
Khamzat Chimaev (-275) vs.
Kamaru Usman (+225)

Middleweight

UsmanTBD
Magomed Ankalaev (-355) vs.
Johnny Walker (+280)

Light
Heavyweight

AnkalaevTBD
Ikram Aliskerov (-550) vs.
Warlley Alves (+410)

Middleweight

AliskerovTBD
Said Nurmagomedov (-205) vs.
Muin Gafurov (+170)

Bantamweight

NurmagomedovTBD
    
UFC 294 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 36-1833-21
2023 PERCENTAGE .667.611
2022 RECORD 38-2339-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639
2021 RECORD 38-2536-27
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.571
2020 RECORD 36-1838-16
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.704
2019 RECORD 34-2434-24
2019 PERCENTAGE .586.586
ALL-TIME 219-127210-126
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .633.625

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

COLE     

DRAKE

(C) Islam Makhachev (-245) vs.
Alexander Volkanovski (+200)

Lightweight
Championship

MakhachevVolkanovski
Khamzat Chimaev (-275) vs.
Kamaru Usman (+225)

Middleweight

ChimaevChimaev
Magomed Ankalaev (-355) vs.
Johnny Walker (+280)

Light
Heavyweight

AnkalaevAnkalaev
Ikram Aliskerov (-550) vs.
Warlley Alves (+410)

Middleweight

AliskerovAliskerov
Said Nurmagomedov (-205) vs.
Muin Gafurov (+170)

Bantamweight

NurmagomedovNurmagomedov
    
UFC 294 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 34-2028-26
2023 PERCENTAGE .630.519
2022 RECORD 39-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .639.639
2021 RECORD 43-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .672.548
2020 RECORD N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
2019 RECORD N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 113-6184-62
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .649.575

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki.
