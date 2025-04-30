MMA Best Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC Des Moines

Advanced stats to help you choose the right players

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

Top UFC Des Moines Predictions & Insights for May 3 Event

The UFC is in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, May 3, for a solid fight night card featuring multiple former champions and title contenders. The main event sees bantamweight contenders throw down, as Cory Sandhagen takes on Deiveson Figueiredo.

Below, I'll share my UFC Des Moines predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Bantamweight

Montel Jackson (14-2) vs Daniel Marcos (17-0)

On the prelims of UFC Des Moines is a good bantamweight bout between Montel Jackson and Daniel Marcos, and I like Jackson to hand Marcos his first career loss.

Marcos is 4-0 in the UFC but had a close fight against Adrian Yanez and should have lost to Davey Grant, who are both a step below Jackson, in my opinion. Jackson will have a 6.5-inch reach advantage and carries a ton of power.

Marcos is more of a striker, and Jackson should want the fight on the feet as well. He'll land more volume and the more damaging shots to win a decision here.

UFC Des Moines Bet: Montel Jackson (-192)

Weight Class: Bantamweight

Cameron Smotherman (12-4) vs Serhiy Sidey (11-2)

For my underdog at UFC Des Moines, I'm backing Cameron Smotherman to get the win against Serhiy Sidey.

Sidey is 1-1 in the UFC. The fight he lost, I thought he should have won, and the fight he won, he should have lost. Smotherman, meanwhile, is 1-0 in the UFC and had a good win over Jake Hadley.

Smotherman is a great striker who throws a ton of volume. Neither man is much of a wrestler, as neither has attempted a takedown in their UFC career.

On the feet, I like Smotherman's volume, as he landed 6.25 significant strikes per minute in his debut. Sidey is also there to be hit, so I like Smotherman to edge out a decision here.

UFC Des Moines Bet: Cameron Smotherman (+120)

Weight Class: Heavyweight

Thomas Petersen (9-3) vs Don'Tale Mayes (11-8)

For my prop at UFC Des Moines, I like the heavyweight fight between Thomas Petersen and Don'Tale Mayes to go over 2.5 rounds.

Petersen and Mayes are both borderline UFC-caliber, and it likely won't be a highly-skilled fight. It should mostly play out on the feet, and although Petersen was knocked out in his last fight, Mayes doesn't have much power.

Petersen has gone over 2.5 rounds in two of his three UFC fights, while Mayes has gone over 2.5 in seven of his last nine fights.

Petersen should be able to cage stall Mayes. He can also his jab to keep him at bay, and the combination likely leads to him winning a decision. But, in what should likely be a close fight, just take the fight to go over 2.5 rounds at -166.

UFC Des Moines Bet: Thomas Petersen & Don'Tale Mayes over 2.5 rounds (-166)

Weight Classes: Strawweight & Middleweight

Gillian Robertson (15-8) vs Marina Rodriguez (17-5-2)

Bo Nickal (7-0) vs Reinier de Ridder (19-2)

For my parlay at UFC Des Moines, I'm backing Gillian Robertson and Bo Nickal to get their hands raised.

Robertson is taking on Marina Rodriguez, who's 1-4 in her last five and appears to be past her prime. Robertson, meanwhile, is surging and is a great grappler. Rodriguez does have a 62 percent takedown defense, but Robertson finds ways to get it to the ground, as she'll be able to control the Brazilian and even possibly finish her to get the win.

To close out the parlay, I'm taking Nickal to beat de Ridder in his toughest test to date. De Ridder is a good grappler, but Nickal should be the better striker. He may not even have to take de Ridder down, as he will be able to use his striking to land the better shots and win the fight that way.

UFC Des Moines Bet: Gillian Robertson & Bo Nickal parlay (-141)

UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC Des Moines card.

