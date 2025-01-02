UFC Futures 2025: Best Bets For End-of-Year Champions (Cole's Picks)

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

UFC Futures 2025: Best Bets For End-of-Year Champions (Jon's Picks)

The UFC is set to return very soon to kick off 2025. To start the calendar year, DraftKings has odds on who will be champion in every division when 2025 is all said and done. All UFC odds are courtesy of the DraftKings sportsbook UFC Futures listings.

Weight Class: Lightweight

Islam Makhachev (-135)

Islam Makhachev is the lightweight king, and I expect him to continue to be the champ at the end of 2025.

Makhachev is set to rematch Arman Tsarukyan in January at UFC 311 in a fight I expect him to get his hand raised. He's already a betting favorite of approximately (-425) for that fight. Makhachev will likely only fight one more time after that, due to Ramadan.

After Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira would likely be next in line, who Makhachev already dominated. Tsarukyan is the toughest test for Makhachev, so once he gets past that, I expect the champ to dominate whoever he fights next and end the year as lightweight champ.

UFC FUTURES BET: Islam Makhachev (-135) to be Lightweight Champion on Dec 31, 2025

Weight Class: Featherweight

Movsar Evloev (+200)

The featherweight division is very murky, as Ilia Topuria, who is the champ, has said he wants to move up to lightweight. If he stays at featherweight, there is a good chance he will remain the champ.

But, at +200, I'll take the shot on Movsar Evloev to be the featherweight champ at the end of the year. Evloev is undefeated and a tough out for anybody, and he already beat top contender Diego Lopes.

Even if Topuria stays at 145lbs, Evloev does pose some problems for him. But, the real upside is if Topuria does move up to lightweight, as Evloev would be the clear-cut favorite to be champ.

UFC FUTURES BET: Movsar Evloev (+200) to be Featherweight Champion on Dec 31, 2025

Weight Class: Flyweight

Alexandre Pantoja (+100)

Alexandre Pantoja has run through the flyweight division and I expect his reign to continue through 2025.

Pantoja will likely face Kai Kara-France next and then will face the winner of Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape. The Brazilian will likely only fight twice, and he will be favored in both fights, so to get even money makes a lot of sense.

Pantoja has already beaten the three men in title contention at flyweight, so he's the smart pick to be the flyweight champ at the end of the year.

UFC FUTURES BET: Alexandre Pantoja (+100) to be Flyweight Champion on Dec 31, 2025

Weight Class: Strawweight

Tatiana Suarez (+140)

Tatiana Suarez has been destined to be a UFC champion for years, but health has been an issue for her. However, it looks like 2025 is finally the year she wins gold.

Suarez is set to face Zhang Weili at UFC 312 in February in a fight I expect her to win. She likely would get one more fight in 2025, perhaps an immediate rematch or against another contender.

However, at 115lbs, Suarez is too strong and her wrestling is too good that she will dominate every opponent and end the year as champ.

UFC FUTURES BET: Tatiana Suarez (+140) to be Strawweight Champion on Dec 31, 2025

