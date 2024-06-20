UFC Saudi Arabia Whittaker vs. Aliskerov: Drake's Takes

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Breakdowns & DFS Picks: Drake's Takes

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Saudi Arabia card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Long Xiao (26-8-0) v. Chang Ho Lee (9-1-0)

Long Xiao - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 26 wins

Chang Ho Lee - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Xiao is the more experienced fighter, but Lee is far more dangerous. Both are solid prospects with great all-around games. I would give Xiao a slightly better chance to win by decision and Lee a better chance to record a finish. This is a GPP fight, given how little we have seen of each fight, but the dog is my pick.

UFC Saudi Arabia Pick: Lee

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (8-0-0) v. Brendson Ribeiro (15-6-0)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

Brendson Ribeiro - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 81" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Ribeiro lost his UFC against a lesser opponent than Gadzhiyasulov, so I am not expecting much from him. Gadzhiyasulov makes a solid option for cash and GPP options, given his propensity to finish fights and Ribeiro's propensity to get finished. Gadzhiyasulov is one of the best plays on the slate.

UFC Saudi Arabia Pick: Gadzhiyasulov

Muin Gafurov (18-6-0) v. Kyung Ho Kang (19-10-0)

Muin Gafurov - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 18 wins

Kyung Ho Kang - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a solid fight to target for GPP contests, as someone is likely to get finished. Gaferov is dangerous but has struggled against low-level competition in the UFC. Kang should be better everywhere and is my pick to win.

UFC Saudi Arabia Pick: Kang

Rinat Fakhretdinov (22-2-1) v. Nicolas Dalby (23-4-1)

Rinat Fakhretdinov - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 21 wins

Nicolas Dalby - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 23 wins

DFS Perspective: Dalby has won four straight fights and has never been finished in his professional career. Fakhredinov has been sensational since joining the UFC, even though his most recent fight was an unjust draw. Dalby is tough, but I expect him to struggle against the pressure of Fakhredinov. This is a good spot to measure where Fakhredinov is; I think he gets it done.

UFC Saudi Arabia Pick: Fakhredinov

Nasrat Haqparast (16-5-0) v. Jared Gordon (20-6-0)

Nasrat Haqparast - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 16 wins

Jared Gordon - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: This fight will likely be closer than the odds indicate. Both fighters are solid strikers with good power and high volume. The difference in this fight will likely be the four-inch reach advantage that Haqparast holds over Gordon. This fight could end early and score well, or reach the scorecards and be a lower-scoring decision.

UFC Saudi Arabia Pick: Haqparast

Sharaputdin Magomedov (12-0-0) v. Joilton Lutterbach (38-10-0)

Sharaputdin Magomedov - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

Joilton Lutterbach - Height: 6'0" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 27 finishes in 38 wins

DFS Perspective: Magomedov is making his second UFC fight after a solid debut win. Lutterbach is making his UFC debut after an incredible 48 fights in other promotions. Magomedov is a scary fighter on the feet but does not offer much on the ground. He will have the edge anytime this is upright and could end it with any strike. Lutterbach's best opportunities will come on the mat. However, he also packs a punch with 14 knockouts, 12 in the first round. This is more of a GPP type of fight, and I would like to see more from Magomedov. I am going to side with the dog.

UFC Saudi Arabia Pick: Lutterbach

Johnny Walker (21-8-0) v. Volkan Oezdemir (19-7-0)

Johnny Walker - Height: 6'6" - Reach: 82" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 21 wins

Volkan Oezdemir - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: This will be a good test for Walker's IQ and whether it has improved. I see him losing this fight only by walking into a knockout. Oezdemir packs a punch but tends to be on the slower side of things. Walker will have the edge everywhere and will likely pull this one out.

UFC Saudi Arabia Pick: Walker

Muhammadjon Naimov (11-2-0) v. Felipe Lima (12-1-0)

Muhammadjon Naimov - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 11 wins

Felipe Lima - Height: 5'6" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: I have watched the film on Lima and am still trying to figure out why his odds are so close to Naimov's. Naimov will be his biggest test to date and I doubt he will be able to deal with the suffocating wrestling approach Naimov is likely to employ. While Lima could score a flash knockout, we will likely see him struggle like a fish on its back. Naimov is one of my favorite plays on the slate and should go slightly less owned than most in his range.

UFC Saudi Arabia Pick: Naimov

Kelvin Gastelum (18-9-0) v. Daniel Rodriguez (17-4-0)

Kelvin Gastelum - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 18 wins

Daniel Rodriguez - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: This is not a fight I want to target a lot of. Neither guy scores well in DFS without an early finish, and I am not expecting one in his fight. Gastelum cruises at one speed, a defensive one with counters. Rodriguez is now 37 and has clearly slowed down over the last few fights, leaving little to rely on when he fights. Gastelum is the pick, but not a confident one.

UFC Saudi Arabia Pick: Gastelum

Sergei Pavlovich (18-2-0) v. Alexander Volkov (37-10-0)

Sergei Pavlovich - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 84" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 18 wins

Alexander Volkov - Height: 6'7" - Reach: 80" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 28 finishes in 37 wins

DFS Perspective: Pavlovich's six fight winning streak came to an end in his most recent fight, getting knocked out just over a minute into the first. Meanwhile, Volkov extended his win streak to three after a nasty Ezekiel Choke late in the second round of his most recent fight. The longer this fight goes, the more it likely favors Volkov. However, given the four-inch reach advantage and the blistering pressure Pavlovich immediately puts out, I expect him to start his first-round knockout streak back up.

UFC Saudi Arabia Pick: Pavlovich

Robert Whittaker (25-7-0) v. Ikram Aliskerov (15-1-0)

Robert Whittaker - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 25 wins

Ikram Aliskerov - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 76" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: I do not doubt that Aliskerov is an excellent fighter. However, this step up in competition is just a fight or two too soon. Whittaker has been at the top of the division for what seems like forever, is still just 33, and continues to show he belongs in title contention. He has only lost to current or past champions over the last ten years. I expect his game to be too refined for Aliskerov and for him to get this done in the championship rounds.

UFC Saudi Arabia Pick: Whittaker

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.