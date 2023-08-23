UFC Singapore Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC returns to Singapore on Saturday, August 26 for UFC Singapore. In the main event, top-10 featherweights throw down, as Max Holloway takes on Chan Sung Jung (aka Korean Zombie) in the latter's likely retirement fight.

Below, I'll share my favorite play, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Welterweight

Yusaku Kinoshita (6-2) vs. Billy Goff (8-2)

Yusaku Kinoshita entered his UFC debut with a ton of hype, and many expected him to run through Adam Fugitt. That isn't what happened, however, as Fugitt upset him and picked up a decision in a fight Kinoshita did not look good in.

If you look at Kinoshita's other fights, to me, it's almost as if he didn't show up and had Octagon jitters. Now, in his second UFC fight and getting to compete close to home, I really like him in this spot against Billy Goff. I think he's only priced at -135 due to his shaky debut.

Goff will be making his UFC debut and will have to travel across the world to face a very solid striker. Although Goff does throw a ton of volume, I do worry about his cardio and his striking defense, as he's there to be hit.

I expect Kinoshita to be the more technical striker and just outpoint Goff to win a decision.

UFC Singapore Best Bet: Yusaku Kinoshita (-135)

Weight Class: Light heavyweight

Anthony Smith (36-18) vs. Ryan Spann (21-8)

For whatever reason Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann are having their rematch given it happened two years ago and Smith dominated Spann.

Spann has been considered a prospect and future contender at light heavyweight, but he does get rocked quite often and he has faltered in the big spots, like the first Smith fight.

There's no question Smith isn't the same fighter as he was two years ago as he does look slower and older, but as long as he gets out of the first round, I think this is his fight to lose. Spann's cardio is a bit of a concern and I still worry about his grappling as Smith was able to submit him in the first round when they fought.

At +110, I'm backing Smith to go out there and grapple Spann again and get another submission win.

UFC Singapore Best Bet: Anthony Smith (+110)

Weight Class: Featherweight

Max Holloway (24-7) vs. Chan Sung Jung (17-7)

Max Holloway is a -800 favorite and is as high as -1000 on FanDuel, but there is a prop I like that makes him only -125.

Holloway hasn't gotten a finish since UFC 231 in 2018 when he TKO'd Brian Ortega by doctor's stoppage, as the damage was too much. In this fight against Korean Zombie, I'm expecting the same outcome.

Zombie hasn't fought since April 2022 when he was TKO'd by Alexander Volkanovski. Herb Dean stopped it on the feet, as he was taking too much damage. Holloway throws so much volume and is so active on the feet, that I expect the ref to eventually step in, in the fourth or fifth round and give the Hawaiian the TKO victory.

UFC Singapore Best Bet: Max Holloway by KO/TKO/DQ (-125)

Weight Classes: Welterweight & Heavyweight

Rolando Bedoya (14-2) vs. Song Kenan (19-7)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-1) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (8-3-1)

For my parlay at UFC Singapore, I'm taking Rolando Bedoya and Waldo Cortes-Acosta to get their hands raised Saturday.

Bedoya looked impressive in his debut, as he nearly beat Khaos Williams, in the process showing off a good chin and solid striking. He now gets a favorable matchup with Song, who likely shouldn't be in the UFC still. Song is on a two-fight losing skid and has been finished by Max Griffin and Ian Garry. I expect Bedoya to also finish Song, as his striking will be too good. He'll land something big early, as Song's chin and striking defense is too big of a worry for me.

To close out the parlay, I'm taking Cortes-Acosta to get back into the win column against Brzeski. Cortes-Acosta is a heavyweight who has the cardio to go three rounds and is a solid striker, while Brzeski has disappointed me. He lost to Karl Williams and Martin Buday and hasn't looked very good in the UFC. I expect Cortes-Acosta to piece up Brzeski for three rounds and win a clear-cut decision, as Brzeski is there to be hit.

UFC Singapore Best Bet: Rolando Bedoya & Waldo Cortes-Acosta parlay (-125)

UFC Singapore Best Bets

Here is a recap of this weekend's UFC Singapore best bets:

