Best British Open Betting Promos - $5000+ in Bonuses for British Open Odds

Golf bettors eager for the start of the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon can take advantage of the best British Open betting promos available on the top sports betting sites by registering new online sportsbook accounts and qualifying for hundreds in bonus bets today.

To get started, click on any preferred "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to register a new online sportsbook account on several of the best sports betting apps in the country.

Get up to $5,000 in bonus bet credits to wager on a variety of golf betting markets and props by signing up and claiming these lucrative welcome offers ahead of Round 1.

Best British Open Betting Promos & Bonuses

British Open Betting Promos British Open Betting Promo Codes British Open Betting Bonuses BetMGM ROTOBONUS Up to $1500 in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Bet & Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get Up to $300 In Bonus Bets, Win or Lose FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets If Your 1st Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000

or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Hard Rock Bet Click Here Up To $100 Back On First Bet

Promotions last verified Wednesday, July 17.

New customers who are physically present in a legal sports betting state and at least 21 years old qualify to claim any of these lucrative welcome offers available on the most reputable sportsbooks that accept PayPal.

BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS: Claim a first-bet welcome offer and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying first bet settles as a loss with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. If your bet of $50 or more loses, you'll receive five bonus bets, while a single bonus bet credit is returned on a losing wager of $49 or less.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000: Place a qualifying cash wager and if it loses, you will receive a matching bonus bet credit, up to $1,000 with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get up to a total of $1,000 in bonus bets during the first five days. Wager up to $200 per day for five consecutive days as a new customer to maximize this welcome offer, earning up to $1,000 in matching bonus bet credits at Fanatics Sportsbook.

DraftKings promo code: The DraftKings promo code features a Bet $5 and Get $150 in bonus bets offer. In IA, IL, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT and WY you can also receive up to $300 in bonus bets. The alternate offer includes Bet $10, Get $200 and Bet $50, Get $300 in bonus bets. Bonus bets come in multiple equal amounts that expire in seven days.

FanDuel promo code: The FanDuel promo code offer gives out $200 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager of $5 or more settles as a win.

bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE: Golf fans have the option of one of two offers as new customers: claim up to a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Bet on the British Open and you can receive up to $100 back in bonus bet credit if your initial qualifying cash wager settles as a loss via the No Regret First Bet after signing up using the Hard Rock Bet promo code.

British Open Betting Promos: How to Sign Up with Top Betting Apps & Sites

Players can register a new online sportsbook account by following these sign-up steps to qualify for up to $5,000 in total bonus bets after claiming any of these British Open golf betting promos today.

Click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link available on this review to arrive at your preferred online sportsbook's new customer sign-up portal. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, as well as your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the designated fields on the sign-up portal. Make sure to manually enter any promo code text (ROTOBONUS, ROTO1000, etc.) into the corresponding bonus code field to qualify for any of these welcome offers. Make a first-time deposit, ranging from $5 to $10, based on the selected online sportsbook's minimum deposit threshold. Place a qualifying cash wager to become eligible to receive bonus bets.

Wager on British Open Odds with Best Betting Promos & Bonuses

Individuals can wager on British Open odds with the best golf betting bonuses & promos after claiming any preferred welcome offer on these highly reputable credit card betting sites.

There are dozens of golf betting markets and props to wager at the British Open, ranging from outright winner odds, including current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at +450, to Round Leader, 3-Ball matchups, and Round Score props. Top in Region, Matchups, Groups and Birdies or Better are other popular golf prop betting markets available to wager on any of these online sportsbooks.

Get started today by signing up for a new online sportsbook account using any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page and finish registration with the corresponding promo code to qualify for lucrative sportsbook promos ahead of the 152nd British Open at Royal Troon in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland on Thursday morning.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.