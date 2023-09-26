Kentucky bettors can act now to pre-register on several of the best Kentucky sports betting sites ahead of its September 28, 2023 launch date to claim some of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the Bluegrass State.

As long as a user is at least 18 years old, physically located in Kentucky, and a first-time customer at their preferred online sportsbook, they qualify to redeem these lucrative welcome bonuses. Certain online sportsbooks, including Caesars Kentucky and BetMGM Kentucky, require a bettor to be at least 21 years old, despite the legislation passed permitting 18-year-olds to sign up and wager in Kentucky.

Due to the volume of online sportsbooks and Kentucky promo codes available to claim, we've narrowed down a list of our favorite sports betting sites to register on. This allows you to redeem these phenomenal welcome bonuses, wagering on any preferred sports betting markets and bet types with hundreds in bonus bet credits.

Register With The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites Ahead Of September 28 Launch

New bettors in the Bluegrass State can register with the best Kentucky sports betting apps ahead of its September 28 launch date.

Create a new online sportsbook account today by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at your preferred online sports betting site, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to complete the identity verification protocol.

Once verified, place an initial qualifying deposit with any available payment methods supported at your preferred online sports betting site. This amount varies depending on the online sportsbook, anywhere from $5 to $50, using options like PayPal and credit cards, while bonus bets are credited with a losing first bet or instantly, which also differs based on a Kentucky bettor's preferred sports betting promo code to claim and redeem.

Use The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites Ahead Of September 28 Launch

Kentucky sports bettors can use the best Kentucky sports betting sites ahead of the September 28 launch date to pre-register, or wait until the go-live offers arrive on the 28th, to claim any of these fantastic welcome bonuses.

We've provided several of our favorite Kentucky sports betting promo codes, detailing the bonus bet offers available to claim just in time for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Once you've located your preferred welcome bonus, click on the associated "BET NOW" button to sign up and claim the promo code during pre-registration, or wait until go live on the 28th, to seize hundreds in bonus bets to wager on any preferred sports betting markets, bet types, and odds.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200: Sign up with BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS by registering early to get $100 in bonus bets on launch day. Or, bet $50 to get $250 in bonus bets for its go-live offer available on September 28.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOFULL: Use Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOFULL and deposit $20 to get $100 in bonus bets after launch on September 28. The go-live offer is bet $50 to get $200 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Use the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets to redeem the go live offer on September 28, or redeem the pre-registration offer, which is $100 in bonus bets plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code to receive $200 in bonus bets on launch day, or wait until September 28 to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Claim Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code to redeem a pre-registration offer, which gives $10 for every touchdown scored on a nominated NFL game, up to $50. Then, grab its go live offer, which is bet $1 to get $365 in bonus bets on September 28. It's the only online sportsbook that lets Kentucky bettors claim both the pre-registration and go-live offer.

Bet On College Football Odds With The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites

Kentucky sports bettors can use their bonus bets to bet on college football odds with some of the best Kentucky sports betting sites once they become accessible to use on September 28.

Check out college football game odds, like moneyline and spread, or pivot to NFL betting markets to wager any NFL player props market, like anytime touchdowns scorers and total receptions.

Regardless of how a Kentucky bettor prefers to wager, claiming these excellent welcome bonuses will create a robust betting experience once legal online sports betting goes live on September 28, 2023.

