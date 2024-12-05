Best Lions vs Packers Betting Promos | Get $5300+ in Bonuses Today

The best Lions vs Packers betting promos deliver a chance to bet on a huge NFC North showdown that could help decide the winner of this highly competitive division. Green Bay has won seven of its past eight games and thus is one of the hottest teams in the league, but Detroit is on a ten-game winning streak and is considered by many to be the favorite to win Super Bowl LIX. It's a must watch game and signing up for these sportsbook promos will allow you to get some betting action on this contest along with first bet protection and bonus bets.

Here's a look at the top sports betting apps and the promo codes and bonuses they are offering for the Lions vs Packers Week 14 game.

Best Lions vs Packers Betting Promos & Bonuses for NFL Week 14

🏈 Lions vs Packers

Betting Promo ✔️ Lions vs Packers

Betting Promo Code 💰 Lions vs Packers Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

As you can see, you can bet on Detroit Lions NFL odds at a wide variety of sites. Signing up for multiple Lions vs Packers betting promos allows you to compare odds to maximize your betting experience. We've done all the heavy lifting for you. Below we'll go into more detail about the best online sportsbooks that offer odds for this matchup.

Top Lions vs Packers Betting Sites

Caesars Sportsbook 🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers BetMGM 🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses Fanatics Sportsbook 🏈 No Sweat Bet up to $100 Eac h Day for 10 Straight Days bet365 🏈 First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets ESPN BET 🏈 $1,500 First-Bet Reset (Bet $10, Get $100 in MI) DraftKings ­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel 🏈 Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

1. Best Lions vs Packers Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Lions vs Packers Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Lions vs Packers Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Lions vs Packers Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Lions vs Packers Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with either of the following welcome offers depending on their geographic location:

In Washington DC, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, select parishes in Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont, the offer is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins.

In Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and West Virginia, it's Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly.

Bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Lions vs Packers Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that bet wins, users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles as a win. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $150 bet, 30 $5 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Lions vs Packers Odds & Betting Preview

The Lions were a huge favorite at NFL betting sites for the Thanksgiving Day opener against Chicago. Detroit looked to be well on its way to end a seven-game Thanksgiving Day losing streak after taking a 16-0 lead late in the second quarter but seemed to get complacent after that. It might have resulted in a loss had the Bears not flubbed the last play of the game, and the Lions escaped with a 23-20 win.

Green Bay was slight favorite at in the NFL odds for the Thanksgiving night game against Miami, but they played like a team with championship aspirations. The Packers scored touchdowns on two of its first three drives and eventually got out to a 27-3 mid-third quarter lead. It was coast to the finish mode at that point, and Green Bay eventually won by a 30-17 score.

This game is in Detroit, which is largely why the Lions are 3.5-point favorites. Sports bettors are expecting a very high scoring game despite being a Thursday night game, as the over/under opened at 51.5. If you want to start betting on this game, all you need to do is sign up for the best Lions vs Packers betting promos listed here.

Sign Up For Multiple Lions vs Packers Betting Promo Codes

There are plenty of trusted sites that offer betting odds and Lions vs Packers betting promos. We've narrowed down the top ones and explained the generous welcome offers they are currently offering. If you're still having trouble narrowing down the list, don't fret – you can sign up for as many Lions vs Packers betting promos & bonuses as you would like.

By signing up with multiple sportsbooks, you're enhancing your chances and giving yourself the an opportunity to compare the best odds when making your NFL picks and predictions.

Best Lions vs Packers Betting Promos and Bonuses FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Lions vs Packers Game?

The Lions are 3.5-point home favorites against the spread in the Week 14 Thursday Night Football odds at BetMGM. They are a -190 pick over the Packers (+155) on the moneyline. The over/under is 51.5 points.

Who Can Claim a Lions vs Packers Betting Promo Code?

Anybody can take advantage of Lions vs Packers betting promo codes as long as they're located in a state that has licensed online sports betting and are at least 21. If you meet these requirements and are a first-time user, you can sign up for all the promos we outlined and claim bonus offers from each of them.

Where Can I Find the Best Lions vs Packers Odds?

Each of the online sportsbooks mentioned in this Lions vs Packers betting guide offers proprietary odds crafted by their own oddsmakers. The are often very similar, although you the most successful bettors compare and contrast odds from different sources before making their NFL wagers. These odds can change from their opening number right up until kickoff.

Can You Claim More Than One Lions vs Packers Betting Bonus?

Yes. And by claiming multiple Lions vs Packers betting bonuses you'll be giving yourself the best bang for your buck. There's no limit on how many sportsbooks you can sign up for as long as you meet all the legal requirements.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.