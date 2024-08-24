Best NASCAR Betting Promos: Claim $4500+ in Bonuses for Daytona Race Odds & More

Racing returns to Daytona this weekend and we're burning rubber straight to the best NASCAR betting promos on the most popular online sportsbooks, which have welcome offers for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and up to $4,500+ in bonus bets.

In this article, you will find great deals from the most notable sportsbooks in America. Whether you're looking to get bonus bets from the start, or you want to take a chance on your first, everyone will find something that is right in their wheelhouse.

Let's take a look at the offers and how you can sign up for them.

Best NASCAR Betting Promos & Bonuses for Daytona Race

NASCAR Betting Sites NASCAR Betting Promos NASCAR Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer Bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly Fanatics Click Here Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Hard Rock Bet Click Here Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets

The top NASCAR betting promos for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 can be found in the section below. Click on your favorite welcome offer to get started. To use them, you must be a new customer with that sportsbook, in a state with online sports betting and at least 21 or older.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Receive a single matching bonus bet on bets of $49 or less and five bonus bets of equal value totaling the amount of your loss, to up $1,500 on wagers of $50 or more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: You'll get a bonus bet in the amount of your loss – up to $1,000 if your first wager at Caesars Sportsbook doesn't win.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Claim a First Bet Safety Net – up to $1,000 – OR $150 in bonus bets when you place a first-time $5 wager.

DraftKings Promo Code: Grab this welcome offer for a Bet $5, Get $200 deal, plus a one-month subscription of NFL+ Premium when placing your first wager.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: New users can get up to $1,000 when betting $100 over the first 10 consecutive days.

FanDuel Promo Code: Place a first-time wager of $5 and get $200 in bonus bets, plus three free weeks of the NFL Sunday Ticket.

Hard Rock Bet promo code: Use your No Regret First Bet – up to $100 – when placing your first-time wager.

How to Sign Up for the Best NASCAR Betting Sites

If you are a new customer who is at least 21 years old, and located in a state with legal sports betting, you can sign up at any of the top sports betting apps by following these steps when betting on the Coke Zero 400 Sugar:

Click on the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. Be sure to read the terms & conditions for each welcome offer to make sure that you are eligible. Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Enter the promo code – if one is necessary. Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so double-check the needed info. You will be able to make a deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.

Wager on NASCAR Odds for Daytona Race

You can wager on the best odds for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 with the best NASCAR sportsbook promos on Saturday. But let's take a look at the field and see who the favorites are for the big race.

According to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds at DraftKings, it is certainly tight at the top. Currently, both Denny Hamlin (+1000) and Joey Logano (+1000) are the co-favorites, while Ryan Blaney (+1100) and Kyle Busch (+1100) aren't too far behind. Also knocking on the door, you can find Chris Buescher (+1400) and Kyle Larson (+1400) with some favorable odds.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.