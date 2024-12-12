Best NFL Betting Promos & Sites: Get $6000+ in Bonuses for Thursday Night Football

The NFC West is on display for tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Before you wager on the game, claim the top-tier NFL betting promos available and get up to thousands in total bonus bets ahead of Week 15.

NFL fans can download a few of the best sports betting apps onto their iOS or Android mobile devices and register a new online sportsbook account. Get started by tapping on any "BET NOW" button on this page.

Place a qualifying wager or bonus bet on tonight's matchup between the Rams and 49ers after exploring various betting markets on any of the nation's best NFL betting sites. Bet on the Rams +2.5 or over 48.5 total points during tonight's game at Levi's Stadium.

Sign up for any of these excellent by tapping or clicking on any preferred "BET NOW" button. Register a new online sportsbook account to claim up to thousands in total bonus bets and wager on and join any of these sports betting sites as a new customer.

Best NFL Betting Promos & Bonus Codes for Thursday Night Football

🏈 NFL Betting Site ✔️ NFL Betting Promo Code 💰 NFL Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 Double Your Winnings on First 10 Bets Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

As long as you are at least 21 years old, a first-time customer at your preferred online sportsbook, and physically present in a state with legal sports betting, you can sign up for any of these highly lucrative NFL betting promos and qualify for all of the great NFL betting apps and bonuses available.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: New customers qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet settles as a loss after signing up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: NFL bettors can double their winnings on their first 10 wagers with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Football fans can get up to $100 daily in No Sweat Bets over the first 10 days to match their initial wager of the day. Qualify for up to $1,000 in total No Sweat Bets if you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo when signing up on the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

DraftKings Promo Code: Signing up with the DraftKings promo code qualifies players for a Bet $5 and Get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. If you are located in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY or WV, you can bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets instantly -- win or lose.

FanDuel Promo Code: NFL bettors can sign up with the FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets after an opening, winning wager of at least $5, plus get three months of NBA League Pass.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: New bet365 customers can select one of two welcome offers, claiming up to a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or selecting an alternative Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets promo after registering with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Fans of NFL betting can use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO and get the First Bet Reset up to $1,500. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you will get five matching bonus bets back, each worth 20% of your original wager.

How to Claim NFL Betting Promos for Thursday, Dec. 12

NFL bettors can learn how to register a new online sportsbook account on any of these NFL betting sites and apps to qualify for thousands in bonus bets with the best NFL betting promos and bonuses.

Tap on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to get to your preferred online sportsbook's new customer registration portal. Enter your identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. If there's a corresponding code for the NFL betting promos of your choice (ROTOSPORTS, ROTO1000, ROTOWIRE) physically enter that text into the promo code field on the new customer registration portal. Make an initial deposit, between $5 and $10, based on the terms and conditions of the welcome bonus at your preferred online sportsbook. Place a qualifying cash wager, many starting as low as $5 and maxing out at $1,500, earning bonus bet credits instantly or when your first bet settles, depending on the offer.

Bet on NFL Thursday Night Football Odds with Top Football Betting Promos

New customers can bet on NFL odds with offers of first-bet protection and bet-and-get NFL betting promos available on some of the top credit card betting sites today.

Sign up for a new online sportsbook account at any of these PayPal betting sites and make an initial deposit, then place a qualifying cash wager on any NFL betting market, bet type and odds to get thousands in total bonus bet credits.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.