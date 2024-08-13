Best NFL Preseason Betting Promos & Sites: Get $4,500+ in Bonuses for Odds & Props

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL preseason begins on Thursday night (August 15), so take advantage by claiming several of the best NFL betting promos available right now.

The New England Patriots host the Philadelphia Eagles in Thursday's lone game ahead of Saturday's 12-game slate. Click on any of the "BET NOW" sign-up links available in this review and download the best sports betting apps in the marketplace to qualify for thousands in bonus bets today.

There's no shortage of betting markets, bet types, and NFL odds to wager for this week's NFL preseason games, so make sure to sign up at your preferred online sportsbook by following our expedited registration step-by-step below.

Best NFL Preseason Betting Promos, Sites & Offers

NFL Preseason Betting Site NFL Preseason Betting Promo Code NFL Preseason Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet & Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Win $150 In Bonus Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net OR Bet $5, get $150

Promos last verified on Tuesday, August 13.

As long as you are at least 21 years old, a first-time customer at your preferred online sportsbook, and physically present in a state with legal sports betting, you can sign up at any of these highly reputable sports betting sites to qualify for various bonus bet credits ahead of Thursday's NFL preseason slate.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New customers qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets with a losing first bet settled after signing up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. If your wager of $50 or more loses, you'll receive five bonus bets totaling your initial stake, while you'll get one bonus bet on a first loss of $49 or less.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: NFL bettors can get a matching bonus bet, up to $1,000, if their first bet settles as a loss with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Football fans can get up to $100 per day in bonus bets over the first 10 days to match their initial wager of the day. Qualify for up to $1,000 in total bonus bets if you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo when signing up on the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Fanatics sports bettors in NC, KY, TN, and OH qualify for up to $1,500 in total bonus bets over their first 11 days.

DraftKings Promo Code: Signing up with the DraftKings promo code qualifies players for a Bet $5 and Get $150 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer, win or lose.

FanDuel Promo Code: NFL bettors can sign up with the FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if their qualifying cash wager of $5 or more settles as a win.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: New bet365 customers can select one of two welcome offers, claiming up to a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or selecting an alternative Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets promo after registering with the bet365 bonus code.

Bet on NFL Odds & Props with Top Football Betting Promos

New customers can bet on NFL preseason odds with first-bet and bet-and-get sportsbook promos available on some of the top credit card betting sites today.

Sign up for a new online sportsbook account at any of these PayPal betting sites and make an initial deposit, then place a qualifying cash wager on any NFL preseason betting market, bet type, and odds to get thousands in total bonus bet credits.

How to Sign Up with NFL Preseason Betting Sites & Apps

NFL bettors can learn how to register a new online sportsbook account on any of these NFL betting sites and apps to qualify for thousands in bonus bets ahead of tonight's preseason action.

Click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to get to your preferred online sportsbook's new customer registration portal. Enter your identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. If there's a corresponding promo code (ROTOBONUS, ROTO1000, ROTOWIRE) physically enter that text into the promo code field on the new customer registration portal. Make an initial deposit, between $5 and $10, based on the terms and conditions of the welcome bonus at your preferred online sportsbook. Place a qualifying cash wager, starting at $5 and maxing out at $1,500, earning bonus bet credits instantly or when your first bet settles, depending on the offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.