Best Tennessee-Ohio State Betting Promos: Grab Big Bonuses for CFP from Top Sites & Apps

All four College Football Playoff first-round games are great matchups, but don't feel as huge as Ohio State hosting Tennessee. Both schools have remarkable traditions and massive fandoms. The Buckeyes and Volunteers have met just once before, which makes this a highly anticipated game.

The game is set for Saturday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. ET. The previous time these schools played was plenty huge, too. Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George led the 11-1 Buckeyes into the 1996 Citrus Bowl and Peyton Manning played quarterback for the 10-1 Vols. George and Manning each accounted for a touchdown in an eventual 20-14 Tennessee victory.

🏈 Tennessee-Ohio State

Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW 10 100% Profit Boosts After First Bet of $1+ Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win Hard Rock Bet Click Here Bet & Get $100 in Bonus Bets

Anyone physically present in a state with legal sports betting who is at least 21 years old and a first-time customer at their preferred online sportsbook qualifies to claim any of these lucrative Ohio State vs Tennessee betting promos available on several of the nation's top sports betting sites.

Best Ohio State-Tennessee Betting Promos & Bonuses: Handicapping the Game

Before the College Football Playoff selection committee revealed the official pairings, there was debate whether the Buckeyes (10-2) or the Volunteers (10-2) deserved home-field advantage. Associated Press voters, for example, placed Ohio State No. 6 and Tennessee No. 7 in the final poll.

But the algorithms (such as Jeff Sagarin's rankings) suggest the Buckeyes deserve to be favored by 4 or 5 points on a neutral field. Throw in the Ohio Stadium advantage — not that it worked in The Game against Michigan — and it explains why the nation's top college football odds generally show Ohio State as 7.5-point favorites. The winner will face No. 1 and unbeaten Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in the CFP quarterfinals. If Ohio State advances, the Buckeyes will get a chance to avenge one of their losses this season.

The Buckeyes boast the nation's No. 1 scoring defense as they allow just 10.9 points per game. Their offense ranks in the top 20, but keep in mind that All-American caliber center Seth McLaughlin is out for the year with a torn Achilles. The Buckeyes scored just 10 points against Michigan without McLaughlin.

Tennessee ranks fifth nationally in scoring defense (13.9 ppg) and eighth in scoring (37.2 ppg). Running back Dylan Sampson is particularly dynamic. The first-team All-SEC honoree led the conference in rushing yards (1,485) and TDs (22). He scored in every game except the season finale against Vanderbilt.

