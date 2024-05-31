Best UFC 302 Betting Promos - How You Can Grab $6000+ in Bonuses from Top Betting Sites

Two of UFC's biggest names will square off in Newark on Saturday night when Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier battle for the lightweight title at UFC 302. It's the main event of an 11-fight card that is absolutely loaded. Start enjoying the world of sports betting with the best UFC 302 betting promos. You can load up on huge first-bet offers, bonus bets and more from the leading MMA betting sites.

The best online sportsbooks are offering terrific deals for new customers. Sign up for a new account with one or more of these top-flight operators to take full advantage.

It's the perfect time for new players to get in the game with the leading sportsbook promo codes for the best UFC 302 betting promos.

Read our review of the top sports betting apps and their welcome offers and put more than $6,000 worth of UFC 302 betting promos and bonuses to work for you!

Best UFC 302 Betting Promos & Bonuses

UFC 302

Betting Promos UFC 302

Betting Promo Codes UFC 302

Betting Bonuses BetMGM ROTOBONUS Up to $1500 in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Bet & Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here No Sweat Bet Up to $1,500 FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If Your 1st Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000

or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Hard Rock Bet Click Here Up To $100 Back On First Bet

The best UFC 302 betting promos are only for new players. You must be at least 21 and located in a place where these legal PayPal betting sites are licensed to operate.

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons in our review to register an account, make your initial deposit and place a qualifying wager with one or more of these top credit card betting sites.

BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS: UFC 302 has some of the biggest names in the sport in its lineup, which means players should use the biggest potential offer on the board for it. That's what the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS delivers, with new players earning a first-bet offer up to $1,500. This means you'll win standard cash profit if your wager wins or BetMGM will refund players in the form of matching bonus bets equal to the amount you wagered and lost. For first-bet losses of $50 or more, you will get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager. For initial losses of less than $50, you will get back a single matching bonus bet.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000: There are some heavy favorites on the card for Saturday. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Register for a new account and earn a first-bet offer up to $1,000, which means you'll earn cash profit with a win or a single matching bonus bet back with a loss, up to the maximum of $1,000.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo: May and June are full of great UFC action (leading up to UFC 303 with McGregor-Chandler) so it's great to pick up sports betting bonuses that allow you to play longer using your welcome offer. That's the case with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, which gives all new players a matching bonus bet up to $100 each day for 10 consecutive days after signing up for an account. If you max out the offer to begin each day, you'll pick up $1,000 in guaranteed matching bonus bets on top of any cash profit you win off the original wagers that trigger the bonuses. Just keep in mind your qualifying opening wager each of the 10 days must be on a sports betting market with odds of -200 or longer.

DraftKings promo code: With so many favorites for UFC 302, bettors may have the ability to pick up value on some underdogs. And when they do it after using the DraftKings promo code, they won't need to worry about that underdog not coming through. That's because all new players will receive a No Sweat Bet up to $1,500 — meaning the first bet you place earns cash profit with a win or a matching bonus bet with a loss.

FanDuel promo code: So many players enjoy using the FanDuel promo code, which hands out $150 in bonus-bet credit if they make a successful first bet of $5 or more. What's nice about this offer is that players can divide up the $150 into as many bonus bets as they wish.

bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE: Choose your welcome offer when you use the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to register for an account. All new players can pick from one of two welcome bonus offers: a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or a guarantee of $150 in bonus bets to players who place any $5 wager. You'll get to choose the other that's best for your specific betting wants and needs, making this a perfect welcome bonus offer for all types of players.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Claim up to $100 back on your first bet with the No Regret First Bet unlocked by the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code.

Best UFC 302 Betting Promos - How to Sign Up with Top Betting Apps & Sites

Sign-up is a simple process when using the best UFC 302 betting promos to open new accounts. Follow these directions and you'll be placing bets on your favorite fighters in no time:

Click on any of our BET NOW links to begin the sign-up process or download the necessary mobile betting app for free on Apple or Android. Type in the promo code (if relevant) to unlock the welcome bonus offer. Create your account by entering all required personal information. Confirm you are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where the mobile sportsbook of your choice is licensed to do business. Fund your new account with a qualifying deposit.

Bet on UFC 302 Odds with Best MMA/UFC Betting Promos & Bonuses

No matter which fight you're interested in, the best UFC 302 betting promos and bonuses give you large limits for protected first bets, guaranteed bonus bets and more.

A lightweight championship bout serves as the main event of the card, with Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) trying to tie the all-time consecutive divisional title defense record versus Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC), who looks to get his hands on the undisputed belt that's eluded him throughout his career.

Saturday's five-bout main card features seven ranked fighters, including No. 1 middleweight Sean Strickland against No. 7 Paulo Costa. Strickland hasn't fought since January, when his split-decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 cost him his belt.

Each fight affords the chance for excitement and thrills. Don't miss out on any of the betting action and make use of the best UFC 302 betting promos. Sign up for one or more – or all – of these sports betting bonuses right now and start placing UFC 302 bets today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.