bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Earn $150 Guaranteed for Yankees-Dodgers Odds & NASCAR Nashville

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

It's a rematch of last year's World Series on Sunday Night Baseball, with the Dodgers hosting the Yankees. Bet on the Yankees-Dodgers, an of the exciting MLB matchups today or whatever you are most interested in after using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to open a new account. You will collect $150 in bonus bets, win or lose, when you make an opening wager of $5 or more.

Tap a BET NOW button to sign up with the bet365 bonus code offer and you can claim the $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Both of these sportsbook promos are available for MLB betting or whichever sports betting market you prefer.

In addition to the Yankees-Dodgers, the Tigers-Royals meet in a key AL Central matchup, the final round of golf's Memorial Tournament is today, and the NASCAR Cup Series is at Nashville Superspeedway tonight. Before you make your opening wager, though, use one of the leading sports betting apps to register for an account with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and pocket $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Register Now, Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Promo Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified June 1, 2025

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer is exclusively available to new customers. Sign up today for one of the premier sports betting sites:

Tap any BET NOW button on this page and you will be redirected to bet365 sportsbook. Select your state, provide the required basic personal information, create a username and set up a secure password. Accept the terms and conditions. Make sure ROTOWIRE is displayed on the page as the exclusive bet365 bonus code; paste or type it in if not. Verify your location and confirm that you're of legal age to bet (21+ in most places). Choose any banking option bet365 accepts to make a minimum $10 deposit on one of the best credit card betting sites and one of the best sportsbooks that accepts PayPal.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - $150 Promo Terms & Conditions for June 1

Sign up using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to unlock an exclusive Bet $5, Get $150 welcome offer or opt to get the First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000 on one of the best NBA betting apps.

The Bet $5, Get $150 offer gives you bonus bets, win or lose. The $1,000 offer refunds a lost opening bet with matching credit. Any bet credit awarded via either offer can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. With both bet365 bonus code offers, a bonus bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. The credit expires after seven days.

Sign up today for your bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer and back your favorite team or player! There's nearly non-stop NBA and NHL playoff action into June.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE | Bet & Get $150 for Sunday MLB & More

Sign up for a new account using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and get $150 in bonus bets, no matter how your opening wager fares. Make your first bet of $5 or more on the Yankees-Dodgers or another one of the interesting matchups on the MLB betting schedule.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Best Bets for Sunday, June 1, 2025

MLB: Red Sox at Braves, 1:35 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB odds; you can also explore MLB Futures or World Series odds.

Red Sox at Braves, 1:35 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB odds; you can also explore MLB Futures or World Series odds. MLB: Tigers at Royals, 2:10 p.m. ET

Tigers at Royals, 2:10 p.m. ET MLB: Yankees at Dodgers, 7 p.m. ET

Yankees at Dodgers, 7 p.m. ET PGA TOUR: Final Round, the Memorial Tournament, 12 p.m. ET; get the latest odds for golf betting before tee time.

Final Round, the Memorial Tournament, 12 p.m. ET; get the latest odds for golf betting before tee time. NASCAR: Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, 7 p.m. ET; check racing odds to see where Joey Logano sits on the board to win this event for the second consecutive year.

Make your picks from a packed MLB schedule after using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer and collect your $150 in bonus bets from one of the leading MLB betting sites, especially with no playoff games in the NBA or NHL today.

The Tigers and Royals wrap up their three-game series today. Detroit has been the better team this season, but KC might have the edge in today's pitching matchup with Kris Bubic going against Keider Montero.

As for the Yankees-Dodgers matchup on Sunday Night Baseball, we could very well see both teams back in the World Series at season's end. Tonight's pitching battle features Ryan Yarbrough for New York against L.A.'s Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has a sterling 1.97 ERA / 0.91 WHIP this season.

On the PGA Tour, it's the last round of the Memorial Tournament from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The NASCAR Cup Series moves to Nashville Superspeedway for the Cracker Barrel 400. Kyle Larson (+450) is the favorite going into the race, but a slew of drivers like Denny Hamlin (+550), Christopher Bell (+600), William Byron (+650) and Ryan Blaney (+850) are also among the popular plays.

There's so much going on this weekend and no place better to get started than by signing up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE where you can receive $150 for making a $5 opening wager or a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. Click on one of the BET NOW links to begin registration.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.