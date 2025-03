BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Net $1500 First-Bet Promo for ACC, Big 12, NBA Odds Tuesday

Conference tournament time has arrived for college basketball betting, with action in the ACC and Big 12 starting today, plus four games for NBA betting. Wager on the game of your choice after you open an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and get the first-bet offer up to $1,500. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you will be refunded with matching bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The BetMGM bonus code offer is one of the top sportsbook promos available because of its high limit of up to $1500 in first-bet protection. You can also earn access to the great daily offers that BetMGM provides all of its players for NBA betting, the NHL and more.

There will be four games in the Big 12 tournament and three in the ACC. The top NBA matchup pits the Bucks vs the Pacers. Before you place your first bet on the NBA, a college basketball conference tournament contest or something else, use one of the premier sports betting apps to register for an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and secure the first-bet offer up to $1,500.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Get $1500 Promo for NCAAB Odds

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 11, 2025

There are always great opportunities to start your sports betting journey. Anytime is the perfect time to get started with one of the industry's leading sports betting sites and creating your account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS requires just a few steps:

Click any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to begin the sign-up process; you'll be directed to the BetMGM registration portal. When prompted, enter ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS if you are in KY, MA, MI or NY) as the BetMGM bonus code to unlock your $1500 first-bet offer if it is not already filled in for you. Provide the required information such as name, email, address and phone number to create your account. Verify you are old enough (21+ in most states) and physically located in one of the places where BetMGM is licensed to operate. Deposit at least $10 into your newly created account on one of the leading credit card betting sites. Choose from any set of odds in any sports betting market and place your first real money wager.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - How $1500 First-Bet Promo Offer Works

Before you place your first wager, let's take a look at the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS terms and conditions from one of the best college basketball betting promos.

If you are in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan or New York, use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to activate your new account and unlock the $1500 first-bet offer on of the leading PayPal betting sites.

Place your first bet using one of the leading NBA betting apps. If your first bet wins, celebrate your profits. However, if your first bet loses, you'll get bonus bets refunded back into your account matching the amount of your first wager – up to the maximum of $1,500.

The refund via the BetMGM bonus code offer is distributed as bonus-bet credits. If your opening wager of $50 or more settles as a loss, you will get back five bonus bets, worth 20% of your original wager. As an example, if you had a losing first bet of $150, you would receive five $30 bonus bets from one of the top sites for NBA odds. If your opening wager of less than $50 settles as a loss, you will get back one matching bonus-bet credit.

Bonus bets awarded through the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS must be used within seven days. They have a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you must use them once before withdrawing any winnings from your account on one of the leading sites for NBA Championship odds.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Use for College Basketball & NBA Odds

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS offer is ideal for using on one of the top college basketball betting sites. Today's schedule features play getting underway in the ACC and Big 12 tournaments. Big 12 games are: Cincinnati-Oklahoma State, Colorado-TCU, Arizona State-Kansas State and UCF-Utah. ACC games are: Pitt-Notre Dame, Cal-Virginia Tech and Syracuse-Florida State.

Be on the watch for March Madness betting promos with Selection Sunday just days away. You'll find the best college basketball odds after opening your account using the BetMGM bonus code offer. The First Four games are next Tuesday-Wednesday, March 18-19.

One of the leading NBA betting promos also gets you odds for tonight's other games, Nets-Cavs, Wizards-Pistons and Clippers-Pelicans.

In addition to unlocking the welcome bonus offer with one of the top NHL betting apps, players will gain unlimited access to all the other great promotions that BetMGM provides its players, including odds boosts, insurance, NBA player props and an excellent rewards program that can earn you even more bonus bets.

Get started by registering for a new account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, secure up to $1,500 in bet protection and take advantage of all the great features BetMGM provides its customers. Don't delay another moment. Open your account and start betting today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.