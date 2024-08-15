Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTO1000: Get a $1,000 Bonus for Eagles Preseason Betting

Eagles NFL preseason action resumes Thursday night, and new customers can use the Caesars Sportsbook PA promo code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 first-bet offer to wager on the Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots (-2.5, o/u: 36.5) matchup.

When you sign up for a new account, just use one of the best Pennsylvania betting promos in the industry to get a $1,000 welcome offer. This means that if your first bet doesn't win, you will be granted a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – for your efforts with the Caesars Sportsbook PA promo code ROTOBONUS.

The Eagles-Patriots game has the only NFL odds on the board Thursday night. Both teams won their preseason openers, and they'll each look to build on those with the regular season a little less than a month away.

Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTO1000: Get a $1K Bonus for Eagles-Patriots

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook PA Bonus $1,000 First Bet on Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Aug. 15, 2024

If you are a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is operating legally, you can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook PA promo code ROTO1000 on one of the top Pennsylvania betting apps.

Click on the "BET NOW" below to start the process of getting your new account. You will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook PA promo code ROTO1000. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Wager on Eagles Preseason Odds with Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code

Get started with the Caesars Sportsbook PA promo code ROTO1000 for Thursday night's Eagles-Patriots game at one of the most iconic PA sportsbooks.

If you don't see an angle that you like on Thursday night's game, there's a massive 13-game slate on Saturday, headlined by the Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers in the Battle of LA. There are also two games on Sunday, featuring the Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos and the New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers.

Hit the gridiron today and get a first-time bet with some help in a losing effort – up to $1,000 in bonus bets with the Caesars Sportsbook PA promo code ROTO1000.

Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTO1000 Terms & Conditions

Once you have your account set up and funded, you'll need to take a look at the Caesars Sportsbook PA promo code ROTO1000 terms and conditions before placing your first bet.

You'll only get a bonus bet if your first wager loses. If your first wager wins, you'll still get to keep the earnings you make from the win. However, if the first wager loses, you will receive a bonus bet – up to $1,000.

If you do receive a bonus bet from Caesars Sportsbook, you'll have 14 days to use it before it expires. Also, the bonus bet has a one-time playthrough feature, meaning that you must wager it once on any qualifying sports betting market at Caesars before withdrawing any possible winnings.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.