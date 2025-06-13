Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW - Get 10 Profit Boosts & Bet Thunder vs Pacers Odds

Game 4 of the NBA Finals tonight is a key matchup between the Thunder and the Pacers. Indiana will either take a 3-1 lead or Oklahoma City will even things up at 2-2. Whichever way you want to bet, though, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to open an account. Make your first bet of $1 or more as a new customer. Win or lose, you will receive 10 100% profit boosts and have the chance to double your winnings.

One of the best sportsbook promos is available for new customers with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. It doesn't matter if your opening bet wins or not. You will get 100% profit-boost tokens to use on your next 10 wagers. You could bet on the NBA or pick one of the exciting MLB matchups tonight, like Yankees-Red Sox, Reds-Tigers or Giants-Dodgers.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW works on one of the best sports betting apps for whatever interests you the most. Wager $1 or more on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more, then get a guaranteed 10 100% profit boosts!

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW: Claim 10 100% Profit Boosts for NBA Finals Odds at Sign-Up

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Bet $1 & Get 10 100% Profit Boosts to Double Your Winnings 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified June 13, 2025

If you're 21+ in most locations and in a place where sports betting is legal, you can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers in minutes on one of the best online sportsbooks. Here's all you need to do:

Click any BET NOW button in this article; the link will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook registration page. Select your state and click the "Join Now" link. Enter an email address, set up a secure password and provide a mobile phone number. Provide a few basic personal details to verify age, identification and your location. Make sure ROTODYW is entered as the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Copy and paste it if it's not already filled in for you. Make a $10 deposit using any banking method Caesars accepts; it is a top sportsbook that accepts credit cards and e-wallets such as PayPal.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Terms & Conditions for Friday, June 13

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW offer works: Make your first bet of $1+ on any qualifying market and get 10 100% profit boost tokens, win or lose. You can use the tokens on one of the leading NBA betting apps and have the chance to double your winnings.

Profit boosts differ from odds boosts in that the bettor selects which wagers they want boosted. The profit boosts from one of the best NBA betting promos can be used with any wager of $25 or less. The maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500. The profit boost tokens expire after 14 days.

Start your sports betting journey today. Just tap any BET NOW and claim your welcome bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and begin wagering on one of the leading MLB betting sites. Don't delay. Sign up now!

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Thunder vs Pacers Odds & MLB Lines

There are 14 games tonight to bet MLB odds and make your wagers with the profit boosts you will get via the Ceasars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW welcome offer. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is tonight, too, and Caesars Sportsbook will have the latest NBA odds on the game. It's a great opportunity to use your opening wager on the Thunder-Pacers and then collect 10 100% profit boost tokens for betting.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW Best Bets for Friday, June 13, 2025

NBA Finals Game 4: Thunder at Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET; use one of the leading sites for NBA Championship odds for this pivotal contest.

Thunder at Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET; use one of the leading sites for NBA Championship odds for this pivotal contest. MLB: Yankees at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET; use one of the top MLB betting promos to wager on this heated rivalry.

Yankees at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET; use one of the top MLB betting promos to wager on this heated rivalry. MLB: Cardinals at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET; bet run lines on one of the best MLB betting sites.

Cardinals at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET; bet run lines on one of the best MLB betting sites. MLB: Giants at Dodgers, 9:40 p.m. ET; explore MLB Futures or World Series odds for this game between the defending champion Dodgers and their rivals in the NL West.

After using the Ceasars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to open your account, you can make your first wager on tonight's NBA Finals.

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder has been stellar throughout these playoffs, averaging around 30 ppg., including a 24-point effort in Game 3. Check NBA player props to see stat over/under totals for the OKC superstar for tonight.

If you prefer to use the Ceasars Sportsbook promo code offer for MLB betting, the Yankees and Red Sox will kick off another three-game series today in Boston. The Red Sox took two of three in the Bronx against their rivals last weekend and will look to climb the ladder in the AL East.

You can also bet on Cardinals at Brewers. As one of the biggest surprises in the National League, individuals can wager on St. Louis' top hitter, Brendan Donovan, by checking MLB player props for hits and other stat categories.

Don't forget to check out the US Open at Oakmont near Pittsburgh for the final rounds Saturday and Sunday. Bettors will find golf odds for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka and many others. Wager on McIlroy, who collapsed at the end of this tournament last year and finished second, or World No. 1 Scheffler, or another golfer.

Register for the Ceasars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW by clicking a BET NOW link. Make a first bet of at least $1 and claim 100% profit boost tokens for your next 10 wagers. The profit boosts will give you the chance to potentially double your winnings, so sign up now!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.