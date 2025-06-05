Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW - Double Your Winnings for Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals

It's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Tyrese Haliburton in the NBA Finals, with the Thunder squaring off against the Pacers in Oklahoma City in Game 1. The pinnacle of the NBA season has arrived, and NBA bettors can sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW, which delivers 10 100% profit boosts to new players if their first $1 bet is successful.

The Thunder disposed of the Timberwolves with ease, while the Pacers looked strong despite needing six games to take care of the Knicks. Now two of the league's best point guards will square off for the right to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Though the Thunder are heavy favorites, the Pacers did just with their last two playoff series (over the Cavs and Knicks) as underdogs, so we're not counting out Rick Carlise's group at all.

Regardless of which offer you're eligible for, the NBA Finals gets a boost once players get started playing with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. Before the action tips off in Oklahoma City, here's what NBA fans need to know about one of the industry's leading sportsbook promos just in time for the NBA Finals.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW Awards 10 100% Profit Boosts

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Bet $1 & Get 10 100% Profit Boosts to Double Your Winnings 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified June 5, 2025

If you're 21+ in most locations and in a place where sports betting is legal, you can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers in minutes on one of the best online sportsbooks. Here's all you need to do:

Click any BET NOW button in this article; the link will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook registration page. Select your state and click the "Join Now" link. Enter an email address, set up a secure password and provide a mobile phone number. Provide a few basic personal details to verify age, identification and your location. Make sure ROTODYW is entered as the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Copy and paste it if it's not already filled in for you. Make a $10 deposit using any banking method Caesars accepts; it is a top sportsbook that accepts credit cards and e-wallets such as PayPal.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Terms & Conditions for Thursday, June 5

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW offer works: Make your first bet of $1+ on any qualifying market and get 10 100% profit boost tokens, win or lose. You can use the tokens on one of the leading NBA betting apps and have the chance to double your winnings.

Profit boosts differ from odds boosts in that the bettor selects which wagers they want boosted. The profit boosts from one of the best NBA betting promos can be used with any wager of $25 or less. The maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500. The profit boost tokens expire after 14 days.

Start your sports betting journey today. Just tap any BET NOW and claim your welcome bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and begin wagering on one of the leading MLB betting sites. Don't delay. Sign up now.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code To Bet on NBA Finals & MLB Odds

There are plenty of reasons even beyond the welcome bonus offer that Caesars Sportsbook is considering one of the industry's leading sports betting sites. All new players will also pick up access to profit boosts, a sleek mobile betting app, and the Caesars Rewards program as soon as they register with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. In addition to the NBA Finals, here's the best action on tap for Thursday night:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW Best Bets for Thursday, June 5, 2025

NBA Finals, Game 1: Pacers at Thunder, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pacers at Thunder, 8:30 p.m. ET MLB: Padres at Giants, 3:45 p.m. ET; use one of the top MLB betting promos to wager on this NL West matchup.

Padres at Giants, 3:45 p.m. ET; use one of the top MLB betting promos to wager on this NL West matchup. MLB: Guardians at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET; explore MLB Futures or World Series odds.

TBeyond the hardwood, it's also a busy night on the diamond with 24 teams in action. We're focused on the National League, with a stellar NL West matchup taking place between the Padres and Giants, while the Guardians and Yankees should feature plenty of offense.

Whether it's basketball or baseball, there's something for all types of bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. Register today, pick up your welcome bonus offer, and start placing bets on Thunder-Pacers or any of the great baseball games on tap for Thursday afternoon and evening.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.