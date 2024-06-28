Sports Betting
Copa America Betting Promos & Odds: Get $4,000+ in Bonus Bets for USA-Uruguay

Written by 
Alan Walsh
Published on June 28, 2024

One of the biggest soccer spectacles in the world is underway, and you can get thousands of dollars in bonus bets using Copa America sports betting promos and odds.

You will find many unique welcome offers from the best sports betting apps in America which will give you a nice head start on your sports betting journey. When you sign up for a new account at any of these sportsbooks, use any of the designated promo codes, and you'll be able to get bonus bets after placing your first bet – or you can just keep the winnings you earn.

USA will be fighting for their life on Monday night, as they likely need to beat top-ranked Uruguay to advance out of the group stage. You can wager on this game, and others, with these Copa America betting promos.

Copa America Betting Promos & Bonuses 

Copa America
Betting Promos		Copa America
Betting Promo Codes		Copa America
Betting Bonuses
BetMGMROTOBONUSUp to $1,500 in Bonus Bets
Caesars SportsbookROTO1000$1,000 First-Bet Offer
Fanatics SportsbookClick HereBet & Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets
DraftKingsClick HereGet & Get up to $300 in Bonus Bets
FanDuelClick HereBet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If Your 1st Bet Wins
bet365ROTOWIREFirst Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000
or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets
Hard Rock BetClick HereUp To $100 Back On First Bet

Below, you will find welcome offers from the best online sportsbooks to sign up for betting promos on Copa America which starts on Thursday:

BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS: When you use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS on your first wager, you'll get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if it loses. 

Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000: The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 allows you to get a bonus bet, up to $1,000, if your first bet comes in a losing effort.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo: You can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets when using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. This offer delivers a matching bonus bet up to $200 each day for five straight days after registration.

DraftKings promo code: Copa America fans can use the DraftKings promo code to get up to $300 in bonus bets with a $5 wager. Awarded bonus bets vary by state.

FanDuel promo code: Soccer bettors get $150 in bonus bets when placing a winning first-time wager of $5 with the FanDuel promo code. The bonus bets can be divided up however you please.

bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE: If you're looking for options in your Copa America wagering, use the bet365 bonus code. You can get a First Bet Safety Net, up to $1,000, if your first bet loses or you could place a $5 wager to receive $150 in bonus bets.

Copa America Schedule: Matchday 3

If you're wondering when your favorite country is playing, you will find the Copa America Group Stage Matchday 3 of 3 schedule below.

🗓️ Date

⚽️ Matchup

⌚️Time (Eastern Time Zone)

Friday, June 28Colombia vs Costa Rica6:00 PM
Friday, June 28Paraguay vs Brazil9:00 PM
Sunday, June 30Mexico vs Ecuador8:00 PM
Sunday, June 30Jamaica vs Venezuela8:00 PM
Monday, July 1USA vs Uruguay9:00 PM
Monday, July 1Bolivia vs Panama9:00 PM

Bet on Copa America Odds with Top Soccer Betting Promos & Bonuses

You'll find some of the best Copa America odds and prop bets to wager on with the top soccer betting promos above.

All the sportsbooks listed in this article are the most reliable PayPal betting sites that you will find anywhere around, and you can trust that your transactions will be handled with the utmost security.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alan Walsh
Alan Walsh
Alan has worked in numerous writing roles in the DFS/sports industry, including positions with the New York Knicks, FanDuel, and Caesars Sportsbook. He played hockey in juniors and in college but is now currently trying to improve upon his 16-handicap on the golf course.