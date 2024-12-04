DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonuses for Wednesday NBA & CBB

New customers can register with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets, with a winning wager, to take advantage of the current welcome bonus available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Download one of the top sports betting apps in the country onto an iOS or Android mobile device ahead of tonight's NBA basketball and college basketball action. Then, place a $5 first bet on any sports betting market, bet type and odds to receive $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins, paid out as six $25 bonus bets.

If you are located in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY or WV, no winning first bet is required. Just sign up and place a $5+ wager to instantly unlock $150 in bonus bets.

Sign up with the DraftKings promo code to claim one of the most generous sportsbook promos in the marketplace. Place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any sport to get $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet & Win $150 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Dec. 4, 2024

Players who claim the DraftKings promo code can bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets after joining one of the best sports betting sites available. Register a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by following our step-by-step guide below:

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link to get to the bet-and-get welcome offer page on DraftKings Sportsbook's website. Enter your personal identifying information into the new customer sign-up portal's required fields, which include your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are also required, in addition to verifying your physical location in a legal sports betting state. The bet-and-get welcome bonus is automatically applied to your first $5 real money wager placed on DraftKings Sportsbook, so there is no manual text required to type into a promo code field on the sign-up portal. Make an initial deposit of $5+ with any banking method available on one of the top credit card betting sites. Place a $5 first bet on any sport, without odds or bet type restrictions, to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Bet on Wednesday NBA & College Basketball with the DraftKings Odds

Fans can bet on Wednesday NBA odds and college basketball odds with the DraftKings promo code.

Tap any "BET NOW" button to register with the DraftKings promo code and bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets to enjoy the latest welcome offer available to new customers of DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Promo for Wednesday, December 4

Sports bettors who claim the DraftKings promo code need to be a first-time customer of DraftKings Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a legal sports betting state where DraftKings Sportsbook is regulated and licensed to operate.

Place a $5 first bet on any sport after making a $5+ minimum deposit on one of the nation's premier PayPal sportsbooks. Bonus bets arrive as six $25 bonus bet credits, each expiring after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be divided or combined into different denominations on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Any bonus bet staked on a winning wager does not get returned. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn or transferred from DraftKings Sportsbook and are only eligible to claim with one qualifying $5+ wager placed per customer.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" button below and register with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and win $150 in bonus bets today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.