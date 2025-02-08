Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $1000 Bonus Over 10 Days for College Basketball, Super Bowl 59

The Super Bowl is still one day away, but you can start wagering now with a welcome offer that gives new customers up to $1,000 in bonuses over 10 days using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Getting started with a wager on Saturday's No. 4 Tennessee-Oklahoma SEC matchup.

As one of the best sports betting sites, Fanatics Sportsbook has made it very simple to get started. Sports bettors can place a qualifying bet over their first 10 days as a new user, betting up to $100 each day. If the bet settles as loss, get a matching bonus bet, up to $100 each day.

With a total of up to $1,000 in bonus bet credits with this lucrative sportsbook promo, you'll earn a second chance to continue your sports betting journey.

Just tap or click the "BET NOW" button anywhere on this page and sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for up to $1,000 in first-bet protection.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Sign Up For Up to $1000 for 10 Days

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Feb. 8, 2025

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available to all new customers, who are 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state with legal sports betting. Just follow the steps below to register at one of the best sports betting apps.

Click the "BET NOW" button to access the new user registration portal. Enter basic information, including your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also be prompted to enter your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. No physical promo code is necessary. Make a qualifying deposit of $5 or more using online banking, credit card, or PayPal. Place an initial wager, up to $100 each day for 10 consecutive days.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $1000 Bonus Offer Details For Feb. 8

Join one of the premier college basketball betting sites when you sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

After placing your deposit and wager, up to $100, wait for it to settle. If it wins, you will be paid out in normal fashion. However, if it loses, you will be reimbursed in a matching amount, up to $100.

For the remainder of the 10-day period, opt in before placing your initial wager. Qualifying bets must contain odds of -500 or longer (-300, -100, +250).

Reimbursements will be made in the form of FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. That can then be converted to bonus bets. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash, transferred across bets, or used for other promotional offers. All bonus bets will have a seven-day expiration date.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Super Bowl 59 Parlays, Props & More

With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, bet on college basketball odds all day. You'll find a slew of games on Saturday, including Michigan-Indiana, Kansas-Kansas State, Houston-Colorado, and more.

Sunday, of course, brings the big event, Super Bowl 59, as the Philadelphia Eagles try to keep the Kansas Chiefs from winning their third consecutive title. Bet on all the action with the best Super Bowl odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Users will find same-game parlays, NFL player props and more.

Whichever way you prefer to bet, do it with one of the leading NFL betting promos. Click the "BET NOW" button today and register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.