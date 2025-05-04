Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Up to $300 Bonus for Warriors-Rockets NBA Game 7 Odds Tonight

The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will settle their first-round series today with a Game 7 contest. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers open their East semifinal series today. Bet on the NBA Playoffs, a great MLB matchup of Dodgers-Braves or anything else after using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to create an account. You can get you up to $300 in bonus bets, no matter how your opening wager fares.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer is one of the top sportsbook promos and has varying sports betting bonuses, depending on your location:

If you are in AZ, MI, NJ or PA, use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo on one of the top sports betting apps, and place a $10 wager to receive $100 in bonus bets on each of your first three days as a customer, for a Bet $30, Get $300 total.

on one of the top sports betting apps, and place a $10 wager to receive $100 in bonus bets on each of your first three days as a customer, for a Bet $30, Get $300 total. If you are in CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN or VA, you will get an offer of bet $10 for five straight days, and you will receive $50 in bonus bets each day, which is a Bet $50, Get $250 total.

All new users can also pick the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer of up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Make a designated bet each day for 10 days. If it doesn't win, you will receive up to $100 in matching bonus bets each day as a refund.

Whether it's the NBA, MLB, NHL or something else, tap a "BET NOW" button to get started today with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Use Fanatics Sportsbook Promo & Bet Tonight's NBA, NHL & MLB Odds

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: May 4, 2025

Get started today and wager on NBA odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo when you sign up for a new account.

Best Bets with Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Sunday, May 4, 2025

There are multiple options for betting today after opening your account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer. The Pacers and Cavaliers meet in an Eastern Conference semifinal. Cleveland is the top seed in the conference and posted the second-best record in the NBA this season behind Oklahoma City. They face a Central Division rival in Indiana that won three of their four regular-season meetings.

The eyes of the sports world will be on the Warriors-Rockets game. Will the young Rockets eliminate one of the great modern NBA dynasties or will Steph Curry continue his quest for a fifth title? The NHL Playoffs features a Game 7, as the Winnipeg Jets, winners of the Presidents' Trophy for having the most regular-season points, will host St. Louis.

The Dodgers and Braves meet in Atlanta to conclude their three-game weekend series. Both teams are always playoff contenders and Atlanta has turned it around after a slow start; expect star power to shine in this game with players like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to lock in and fire away with one of the best MLB betting promos.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - How to Claim Up to $300 in Bonus Bets

In a matter of minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. Scan the QR code and install the Fanatics app, since the sportsbook is not available on desktop. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Up to $300 in Bonus Bets Terms & Conditions

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in AZ, MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for a total of $300. In CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets for five days, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets for five days, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 300% profit boost token after sign-up.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement while wagering on one of the top NBA betting sites.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.