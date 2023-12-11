Monday Night Football will treat us to two games being simultaneously in action, as the Titans and Dolphins will square off, along with the Packers and Giants. More games means more betting opportunities, and we'll find our bets to place on the top sports betting apps. Register with the best sportsbook promo codes to claim thousands before placing your bets tonight.

Looking at the Giants vs Packers matchup, there are intriguing NFL player props worth looking into. Let's get to it.

Giants vs Packers Props: Jayden Reed OVER 3.5 Receptions

Without Christian Watson and Aaron Jones, the young Packers wide receivers are going to see increased roles. Enter Jayden Reed, rookie wide receiver out of Michigan State, who has shown plenty of promise this year.

Reed is a crisp route runner who is physical at the catch point. He's adept at working underneath, and will be one of the primary options in tonight's matchup. Reed has four or more receptions in each of the last four games, and has the possibility to set a season-high in all receiving stats tonight.

Giants vs Packers Props: AJ Dillon OVER 14.5 Receiving Yards

Another player that will have to step up tonight without Watson and Jones is fellow running back AJ Dillon. Dillon is a big back at 6'0" 247 lbs, but he has shown the ability to handle receiving work.

Two weeks ago in a game against the Lions, also without Jones, Dillon had his best receiving game of the year with 38 receiving yards. Dillon will have to be a factor in the offense this week for the Packers to continue their late-season push for a spot in the playoffs.

Giants vs Packers Props: Tommy DeVito OVER 17.5 Rushing Yards

Tommy Coldcuts rides again, folks. DeVito is gaining a cult following that could rival Minshew Mania. While we typically focus on the passing element that a quarterback brings to the field, the rushing ability is interesting as well.

DeVito hasn't flashed the wheels in a few games, but we've seen that he's capable of ripping off decent chunks on the ground when it is called for. The Giants as a team are dead last in the league in team receiving yards at 182.1 per game. If the Packers secondary is able to lock down the receiving core, DeVito might have to take off to try and make things happen with his legs.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.