Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: $100 Bonus for NFL Playoffs Commanders-Eagles & Bills-Chiefs Odds

Kick off your NFL betting with today's NFC Championship and AFC Championship by opening an account using the Hard Rock Bet promo code and get $100 in bonus bets. Bet on Commanders-Eagles or Bills-Chiefs.

With the Hard Rock Bet promo code offer, new customers can use one of the top sportsbook promos to get in on the action right away. Just place an opening bet of $5 or more. Whether it wins or loses, you'll get $100 in bonus bets. If you are in Arizona, Tennessee or Virginia, you will get the bonus bets only if your opening wager settles as a loss.

The winner of today's games will advance to Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9. With the Hard Rock Bet promo code, you can bet on one of these games or anything else you prefer using one of the top sports betting apps and claim $100 in bonus bets.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Register Now & Claim $100 in Bonus Bets

🎁 Hard Rock Bet Promo Code Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets 📲 Hard Rock Bet Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 🥇 Why Choose Hard Rock Bet? Easy-to-use app interface 📆 Promo Last Updated January 26, 2025

If you are a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally operating, you can follow these steps below to sign up with the Hard Rock Bet promo code at one of the best online sportsbooks:

Click on the "BET NOW" button in this review, which will take you to the Hard Rock Bet new-user registration page. Sign up for your new Hard Rock Bet account by entering personal identifying information including your name, email address, and physical address. You'll even need to add your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. You don't have to provide the Hard Rock Bet promo code. When you use one of our BET NOW buttons to start the registration process, the best sports betting bonus will be automatically applied to your new account. Make a first-time deposit of $10+ using any of the available banking methods, including credit cards or online wallets like PayPal. Place your first bet of $5 or more to collect $100 in bonus bets.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: $100 Bonus Offer Details for Sunday, 1/26

Individuals who sign up using the Hard Rock Bet promo offer must satisfy terms and conditions to claim the bet-and-get welcome offer with one of the top college basketball betting promos.

Anyone signing up with the Hard Rock Bet promo code to qualify for $100 in bonus bets has to be a first-time customer at Hard Rock Bet, at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state with legal sports betting. After making a $10 deposit and placing a $5 qualifying cash wager on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds, newly registered customers receive five $20 bonus-bet credits, depending on their location.

Bonus bets via the Hard Rock Bet promo offer are automatically added to your online sportsbook account and expire after seven days. Each bonus bet contains a 1x playthrough requirement to satisfy before any cash winnings can be withdrawn from Hard Rock Bet.

This is a one-time promotional offer to claim from one of the best NBA betting apps, and bonus bets are non-withdrawable and non-transferrable. No bonus bet staked on a subsequent wager on Hard Rock Bet is included with any winnings earned.

This is one of the best NFL betting promos available. Click the BET NOW button below to instantly get started with the Hard Rock Bet promo code today.

Bet Eagles-Commanders & Chiefs-Bills Odds with Hard Rock Bet Promo

The Hard Rock Bet promo code is the perfect way to start your sports betting journey. Get rolling with a wager on today's NFL Playoff games. Check the latest NFL odds and Super Bowl odds for these big games.

The Hard Rock Bet promo code offer gives you all the variety you would expect from one of the leading NFL betting sites. In NFC Championship odds, the Commanders are at the favored Eagles. These NFC East rivals split the season series. Washington's Jayden Daniels is looking to become the first rookie QB in NFL history to lead his team to the Super Bowl.

In AFC Championship odds, the visiting Bills meet the favored Chiefs. The Bills did win the early meeting between the teams this season, which included a 4th-and-2 touchdown run by Josh Allen to seal the victory.

Spreads, moneylines, NFL player props and more. It's all there for you, so whichever way you prefer to bet, register first by using the Hard Rock Bet promo code and tap the 'BET NOW" button below to Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets. Don't wait. Sign up now so you can start betting today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.