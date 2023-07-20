Kentucky Sports Betting Update: When Will Kentucky Sportsbooks Go Live?

The Bluegrass State has been a state that has been associated with gambling for a long time, thanks to the history surrounding horse racing. However, gambling and sports betting in Kentucky will be taken to another level, thanks to the signed House Bill 551 legalizing sports betting in the state.

We have been keeping you up to date on all of the latest Kentucky sports betting news, and there has been a recent update! When will Kentucky sportsbooks go live? Keep reading to find out the answer everyone has been waiting for.

Kentucky Sports Betting Bill Passed

After years of trying to get something passed, 2023 was finally the year a Kentucky sports betting bill was passed. With many states surrounding the Bluegrass State already having legalized sports betting, the state was losing out on potential revenue by having its residents drive across state borders to place bets. This was a massive motivation for change amongst the state government.

On March 31, 2023, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear officially signed House Bill 551. This signed legislation meant Kentucky sports betting would be legalized on June 29th. However, that date on the calendar has come and gone, but sports betting with the top sports betting apps is still not live. When will Kentucky sportsbooks officially launch?

When Will Kentucky Sportsbooks Go Live?

We finally have a launch date for when Kentucky sportsbooks will go live, and it should have sports bettors in the Bluegrass State very excited. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has announced that brick-and-mortar, or in-person, sportsbook locations will officially be open on September 7, 2023. This date is a big deal, as it is the kickoff of the 2023 NFL regular season. Sports bettors will be able to place in-person bets on the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Thursday Night Football game for that night.

Online sports betting in Kentucky will have to wait a few more weeks. Kentucky online sportsbooks will officially go live on September 28th with generous Kentucky sports betting promos, which is in time for you to bet on the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday Night Football game for Week 4 of the NFL season.

With NFL betting projected to be the largest source of revenue among all the sports, like other states, launching early in the NFL season is a big deal for both the state and its bettors.

Bet On The NFL With Kentucky Sportsbooks

As stated above, Kentucky sports betting is going to launch in time for the kickoff of the NFL season. You will be able to be at in-person locations before the first kickoff, then online sportsbooks will be live in time for Week 4. This means gamblers will be able to place picks on NFL futures as well.

Before the kickoff of the season, head down to one of Kentucky's in-person sportsbooks to place a bet on Super Bowl odds or the NFL MVP odds. When online sports betting in Kentucky is closer to launching, RotoWire will also have special sign-up promos you will be able to claim and use on Week 4 of the NFL season, so make sure to return and claim these great offers!

