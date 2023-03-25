Massachusetts sports betting went live on March 10 for mobile users. With six popular Massachusetts sportsbooks to sign up for, new users should register for betting apps that meet all of their needs.

Considering features like a wide variety of sports markets and bet types to bet on, live in-game betting, and ongoing bonuses and promos for both new and existing customers, the best Massachusets betting promos are organized below.

Massachusetts Sportsbooks Are Live: Activate Thousands In Welcome Offers

You can claim any of the following Massachusetts betting promotions being offered by the best Massachusetts betting apps detailed below as long as you check off the necessary qualifying boxes. To qualify you must be a new sportsbook user, 21 years old, and located in MA when you sign up and bet today.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get a first bet offer worth up to $1,000 when you sign up with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET: New users get a $1,500 first bet on Caesars to use with no restrictions on odds or bet type with the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET.

WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code: The WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code gives new users $100 in bonus bets when they bet $100.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Claim the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Activating the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5 today.

Follow the simple steps discussed below to activate thousands in welcome offers at the best Massachusetts sportsbooks.

To start, click through the direct sign-up link next to the Massachusetts betting promo you want to take advantage of now. Doing so reroutes you to the affiliated betting app's new customer registration page where you must enter your basic identifying information including the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB for new account verification purposes.

The next step instructs you to enter a bonus code or a promo code if one is needed to activate the welcome offer. Not all betting promos require a code to get your bonus. Next, make a qualifying first-time deposit to activate the bonus offer. Be mindful that some of these offers also ask you to make a qualifying first bet to get your bonus. Perform this step now if need be.

The best way to find out what each offer requires to get your bonus is to read through the terms and conditions of every betting promo you intend to claim. Doing so is the streamlined way to find out what is needed to get and use the bonus offer.

Since there are thousands of welcome offers available at the most popular Massachusetts sportsbooks, the best way to get your hands on as many bonus bets as possible is to sign up for multiple betting promos.

For example, the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code gives you $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5. The DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code gives you the same. Claiming those two welcome offers alone gives you $400 in bonus bets without having to make lucrative first-time deposits into those betting apps.

